Why NEET-PG Cut-off Percentiles Have Been Revised

"The revision of the NEET-PG cut-off percentile aims to ensure optimal utilisation of available seats, which is vital for expanding India's pool of trained medical specialists," says a source.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been used for representational purposes only. Photograph: Kind courtesy Canva

In a significant move to address the large number of vacant postgraduate medical seats across the country, the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has revised the qualifying percentiles for NEET-PG 2025 admissions.

According to sources who spoke to ANI, "This decision follows the completion of round 2 of counselling, where over 18,000 PG seats remained unfilled in government and private medical colleges.

"The revision aims to ensure optimal utilisation of available seats, which is vital for expanding India's pool of trained medical specialists. Leaving such seats vacant undermines national efforts to improve healthcare delivery and results in the loss of valuable educational resources."

All NEET-PG candidates are MBBS-qualified doctors who have completed their degrees and internships.

NEET-PG serves as a ranking mechanism to facilitate transparent, merit-based allocation of seats through centralised counselling.

The previous percentile thresholds had restricted the pool of eligible candidates despite the availability of seats.

The key highlight of the decision is that admissions remain strictly merit-based, determined by the candidate’s NEET-PG rank and preferences.

Allotments will be made only through authorised counselling mechanisms; no direct or discretionary admissions are permitted.

Inter-se merit and choice-based allocation will continue to guide seat distribution.

There will be no dilution of academic standards.

The revised percentile merely expands eligibility among already-qualified MBBS doctors.

When it comes to fairness and transparency, the sources said, "Transparency and fairness remain central to the process."

Earlier, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) had formally requested a revision of the qualifying cut-off on January 12, citing an urgent need to prevent seat wastage and strengthen healthcare services. The decision was issued on January 13.