Do you rush through breakfast or skip it altogether?

When your breakfast isn't healthy and you follow it up with a quick coffee or spicy lunch, you are likely to experience a burn in your chest.

Sounds familiar?

What if your everyday food choices are secretly messing with your digestion and blood sugar?

According to rediffGURU Komal Jethmalani, a nutritionist with over 26 years of experience, habits like skipping breakfast or eating the wrong foods at the wrong time could trigger acidity and may even increase your risk of diabetes.

Anonymous: My acidity is ruining my stomach.

As a busy professional, I often end up eating at odd hours, which leaves me with frequent acidity and discomfort.

Which foods should I strictly avoid? And what healthier options or daily eating habits would you recommend to keep acidity under control without disturbing my work routine?

I am 32.

Irregular eating and high-stress work routines can wreak havoc with your digestive system.

Avoid spicy foods, caffeinated drinks, carbonated beverages, citrus fruits and fried and oily foods etc.

Foods which are gentle on the stomach and help neutralise acid include bananas, melons, papayas, oats, whole grains, low-fat dairy, boiled or grilled vegetables, etc.

Eat early and light dinners, avoid lying down right after eating and stay hydrated.

Anonymous: I'm a 28-year-old software developer who works late nights and often skips breakfast.

My fasting sugar is 105 mg/dL.

How should I tweak my meals and timing to prevent progression to diabetes?

A fasting blood sugar of 105 mg/dL falls into the prediabetic range (100 to 125 mg/dL) so small lifestyle tweaks now can make a big difference in preventing Type 2 diabetes.

Skipping breakfast can lead to insulin resistance and overeating later.

Aim to eat every four to five hours to prevent blood sugar dips and spikes.

If you work late, avoid heavy or carb-rich meals after 9 pm.

Opt for a light protein-rich snack if needed (e.g. roasted chickpeas or a handful of almonds).

Each meal should include lean protein foods, high-fibre carbs like legumes and vegetables, healthy fats (avocado, olive oil, nuts) and non-starchy vegetables.

Salim: My sugar level fasting is 176 and after food is 244.

My hba1c is 7.3.

I don't want to have medicine. Please suggest if there is there any danger on other organs.

Glad to know that you're clearly taking your health seriously and that’s a powerful first step.

Fasting glucose 176 mg/dl is well above the normal range (70 to 99 mg/dL) and indicates diabetes.

Post-meal glucose 244 mg/dl (Normal is usually under 180 mg/dl after meals) so this suggests poor glucose control. HbA1c 7.3 per cent reflects your average blood sugar over three months.

Anything above 6.5 per cent confirms Type 2 diabetes. Uncontrolled blood sugar over time can affect eyes, kidneys, nerves, heart and blood vessels.

You may be able to manage your diabetes through lifestyle changes.

Avoid sugar, white rice, white bread, potatoes, fruit juices, sweets, fried foods.

Keep yourself active and sleep regularly. You may visit your family doctor for further treatment.

