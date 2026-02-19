Why Is Priyanka Chopra Carrying A Treasure Chest?

Priyanka Chopra underlines her status as an icon and legend with her latest look and we can’t stop staring.

For the promotions of her upcoming film, The Bluff, the global star slipped into a breathtaking Gaurav Gupta creation called The Golden Arc. It is a yellow sari gown that looks like it was sculpted using sunlight.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Priyanka looked like a total warrior queen! This was more than just a fashion moment, it was an ode. Priyanka chose the look to honour her character, Ercell Bodden, who first appears in the film with a dupatta covering her head.

Photograph: KInd courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

PC styled the look with gold pointed-toe heels.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

She carried a treasure chest-shaped Judith Leiber bag worth Rs 6.6 lakh! With this appearance, Priyanka reminds us yet again why she remains Bollywood and Hollywood’s ultimate style chameleon!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Gaurav Gupta/Instagram

The sari gown was originally showcased at the Paris Haute Couture Week 2026 as part of GG’s The Divine Androgyne collection; the look is crafted in fluid chiffon and features a corseted blouse and a veil drape.