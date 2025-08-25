Why India's Students Are Stressed

'Almost half of our students still remain unsure and career anxiety continues to steal their sleep and peace of mind.'

Kindly note that this image has only been posted for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Mikhail Nilov/Pexels

Students continue to face high levels of emotional distress, limited access to professional support and growing uncertainty about their future, even as academic pressure remains the leading source of stress, said a recent report.

One in five students rarely experience the feeling of calm, motivation or excitement, with girls reporting nearly twice the rate of persistent sadness compared to boys, said the Student Well-Being Pulse report prepared by the volunteer-based, Mumbai-headquartered IC3 Institute.

Over 40 per cent students are unaware of where to access mental health support in school and nearly half have never received structured career counselling, an important factor behind their rising anxiety about the future, the report found.

Three in four Class 12 students do not get the recommended 7 to 8 hours of sleep on school nights, often due to academic overload and overthinking, it added.

However, the report found that more schools now recognise the value of counselling and student awareness of support services is steadily increasing.

The Supreme Court has also emphasised the urgent need for comprehensive school-based counselling systems, lending momentum and credibility to this growing movement, it added.

The Student Well-Being Pulse report is based on an extensive survey among 8,542 students across India by the IC3 Institute.

'This is no longer a silent problem. It is a visible and urgent crisis. While more schools are now offering counselling and students are increasingly aware of where to seek help, almost half of our students still remain unsure and career anxiety continues to steal their sleep and peace of mind,' IC3 Institute founder Ganesh Kohli said.

Mental health, he added, cannot be treated as optional and every school must make counselling and emotional support part of its core infrastructure, while expanding access, broadbasing programmes and equipping teachers and staff as trained gatekeepers.

The report further revealed that uncertainty about the future is among the top three stressors for students.

Without clear and consistent career guidance, many feel adrift, compounding the academic pressure that defines much of adolescence.

Sleep deprivation, especially among senior students, is at critical levels and directly linked to screen use before bedtime and chronic overthinking, it added.

It found that girls are more likely to internalise stress and avoid professional help, while non-binary students report the lowest overall well-being.

Friends, the report added, are often the first point of contact for students in distress, yet most peers lack the training to provide effective support.