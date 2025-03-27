Why India's Youth Faces Severe Mental Distress

Factors that cause severe distress include early smartphone usage, consumption of ultra-processed foods, exposure to environmental toxins and a growing sense of loneliness.​

The Mental State of the World in 2024 (external link) report by Sapien Labs -- a not-for-profit organisation established in 2016 with a presence across four continents -- offers a comprehensive analysis of global mental health trends; it also looks at the challenges faced by young adults aged 18 to 24 in India.

The findings highlight several factors contributing to severe distress within this demographic, including early smartphone usage, consumption of ultra-processed foods (UPFs), exposure to environmental toxins and a growing sense of loneliness.​

Here are some important findings from this report relevant across the globe.

Early smartphone usage and mental health

The report underscores a significant correlation between the age at which individuals first acquire smartphones and their subsequent mental health.

The younger you are when you own your first smartphone, the poorer mental well-being could be in young adulthood.

Early exposure to smartphones may disrupt critical developmental processes, leading to issues such as diminished social skills and increased susceptibility to mental health challenges.

This trend is particularly concerning in India, where smartphone penetration among youth is rapidly increasing.​

Ultra-processed foods and mental well-being

The consumption of UPFs has been linked to declining mental health among young adults in India. Studies indicate that frequent intake of UPFs correlates with decreased mental well-being, particularly affecting emotional and cognitive control.

Individuals consuming UPFs several times daily are three times more likely to experience psychological distress compared to those who rarely or never consume such foods.

This association is concerning given the rising consumption of UPFs among Indian youth.​

Environmental toxins and mental health

Exposure to environmental toxins such as pesticides, heavy metals and microplastics has been increasingly present in many foods, beverages and drinking water, thus accumulating in the body and brain.

Research has linked these toxins to neurodevelopmental and mental health issues, with younger generations particularly vulnerable during critical developmental stages.

The report highlights that these environmental exposures may contribute to the observed decline in mental well-being among young adults.​

Epidemic of loneliness

Loneliness has emerged as a significant concern among young adults in India.

The weakening of family relationships, partly due to cultural shifts and increased smartphone usage, has been associated with poorer mental well-being.

The report emphasises that diminished family relationships contribute to mental health challenges, with younger generations reporting weaker family bonds and fewer close friendships.​

Additional findings specific to India

The report also identifies other factors contributing to mental distress among young adults in India:​

Physical inactivity: Low levels of physical exercise are linked to decreased mental well-being, affecting energy levels, focus and the experience of pain.​





Educational and employment status: Individuals with lower educational attainment and those who are unemployed or studying report higher levels of mental distress.​





Gender disparities: Mental well-being is lower among women than men in India, with a higher percentage of women experiencing distress compared to men.​

Global context

These trends are not unique to India.

Globally, younger generations are experiencing a decline in mental well-being, with factors such as technological immersion, dietary changes, environmental exposures and social isolation contributing to this phenomenon.

The report emphasises the need for a collective, worldwide effort to address these challenges and improve mental health outcomes for young adults.​

Conclusion

The Mental State of the World in 2024 report highlights the multifaceted challenges impacting the mental health of young adults in India.

Addressing these issues requires a comprehensive approach that includes promoting responsible technology use, encouraging healthier dietary habits, reducing environmental toxin exposure, fostering social connections and addressing systemic factors such as work culture and gender disparities.

By implementing targeted interventions, it is possible to mitigate the growing epidemic of severe distress among India's youth and improve their overall mental well-being.​