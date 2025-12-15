When To Discard Your Bra, Briefs, Body Lotions...

When does your bra need to head to the bin? What about briefs?

Both are garments of support for men and women and can lose their elasticity and ability to brace your body.

There are other items related to your wardrobe or toilette that you need to watch the expiry date for, like mascara, creams and so on.

All photographs: Canva

1. Bras

Bra companies, like Victoria Secret, Wacoal, Leonisa, say bras usually last only about six to nine months before they lose their shape and support.

Their life can be extended to about 12 months depending on frequency of use -- bra companies advise rotating three to five pairs for daily use and keeping a few specials ones.

The survival rate of bras also depends on how well they fit you too -- bras that are too tight will lose their elasticity and underwiring earlier.

You'll know it's time to bid your bra ta-ta when the band starts scrunching up at the back, the straps slip off your shoulders no matter how much you adjust them or the cups begin to gape. Or worse, you're spilling out of them.

If you've already moved to the tightest hook and it still feels loose, that's another giveaway.

Better care of your bra will also ensure its longevity -- avoid continuous wearing, ideally hand wash your bras, because using spin and dryers damages them (no bleach or softener).

Also don't use a regular bra for exercise or sports and opt for sports bras that have the ability to absorb sweat and can be washed more often.

Photograph: Kind courtesy: Rocky231293/Wikimedia Commons

2. Men's Briefs

The average life span of a men's underwear is six to 12 months, says Aussie men's undies manufacturer Debriefs.

Again you have factor in frequency of use, type of use, its material and care. Underwear used for exercise and sports need to be discarded earlier.

Briefs exist to provide support to men and faded, sagging underwear with a loose waistbands are all indications that it has outlived its time on earth.

3. Lipstick And Lip Balm

Lip colours and nourishing balms are usually made with creamy formulas, and plenty of them even come with built-in sun protection.

Use them for about a year and toss into the dustbin after that, suggests Cleveland Clinic.

And if you ever develop a cold sore, it's best to bin every lip product you own and begin with brand-new ones.

4. Mascaras And Liquid Liners

Mascaras and liquid liners usually stay free of bacteria for only about three months, says Mayo Clinic. But if you store it in the fridge you can elongate the life of this eye-lash elongator.

Always be most conscious about what you use around your eyes and how you store them.

But your twist-up liners, gel pots and lip pencils can comfortably used for a year.

5. Body Lotion

According to Healthline, you can use a lotion anywhere from a year to two years, depending on the formula.

But at the first sign of skin irritation chuck it.

6. Shampoos

The moment the texture of your shampoo turns thick or looks like milk that's split, it's a clear sign to throw it away.

Most bottles stay fine for about a year or maybe a little more, if you don't use them often, states WebMD. They have preservatives added to prevent bacterial growth.

Just make sure you note down when you bought it, so you know when its time is up.

7. Razors

According to American Academy of Dermatology, it's best to switch to a new blade, or bin a disposable razor, after roughly five to seven uses.

8. Foundation

A foundation with a water-heavy formula usually stays fresh for around a year, while the richer, oil-based ones tend to last for roughly a year-and-a-half, says Mayo Clinic.

9. Powder Products

Powder products may stay in good shape for as long as two years, as long as you keep them tidy and uncontaminated, as per Cleveland Clinic. This advisory covers everything from blush and eye shadows to compact and loose face powders.

10. Sports Shoes

When it comes to sports shoes, especially running pairs, Nike specialists suggest swapping them out once you've clocked roughly 300 to 500 miles of use, which works out to about 500 to 800 km.

It also is about how you store them. Disuse and poor storage can cause the rubber soles to disintegrate earlier.