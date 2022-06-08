News
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Celebs Rock Rainbow Colours On The Ramp

Celebs Rock Rainbow Colours On The Ramp

By Rediff Get Ahead
Last updated on: June 08, 2022 16:08 IST
Glimpses from Thailand's Rainbow Runway For Equality, which featured a fashion show by celebs and champions of LGBTQ rights.

Please click on the images below for a better look.

IMAGE: Actress and model Metinee Kingpayome transformed into a rainbow.
All photographs: Lauren DeCicca/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Model Antonia Porsild channels her inner diva in a purple gown.

 

IMAGE: Beauty queen Praewwanich Ruangthong is all smiles as she walks the ramp in an off-the-shoulder blue gown.

 

IMAGE: Miss Universe Thailand winner Amanda Obdam sends a strong message through her inscribed gown.

 

IMAGE: The crowd cheers for Angela Anang, winner of Drag Race Thailand Season 2.

 

IMAGE: When you want to make a point...

Photographs curated by Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com 

 
Rediff Get Ahead / Rediff.com
