Celebs Rock Rainbow Colours On The Ramp

Glimpses from Thailand's Rainbow Runway For Equality, which featured a fashion show by celebs and champions of LGBTQ rights.

IMAGE: Actress and model Metinee Kingpayome transformed into a rainbow.

All photographs: Lauren DeCicca/Getty Images

IMAGE: Model Antonia Porsild channels her inner diva in a purple gown.

IMAGE: Beauty queen Praewwanich Ruangthong is all smiles as she walks the ramp in an off-the-shoulder blue gown.

IMAGE: Miss Universe Thailand winner Amanda Obdam sends a strong message through her inscribed gown.

IMAGE: The crowd cheers for Angela Anang, winner of Drag Race Thailand Season 2.

IMAGE: When you want to make a point...

Photographs curated by Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com