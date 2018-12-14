Deepika vs Aishwarya: Who wore the red sari better?

Take the poll given below and let us know.
For Isha and Anand's wedding, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was spotted wearing a gorgeous red sari.
With her hair tied in a bun and adorned with flowers, the actor completed the look with red lips and a choker on her neck.
While Aishwarya looked lovely in the red sari, her look closely resembled something that Deepika had worn earlier this year.
Rewind to October 2018, when designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee unveiled his latest bridal collection titled The Sabyasachi Red, and bride to-be Deepika Padukone turned muse for the designer.
The pic, above, which was shared on the designer's official Instagram page, has Deepika wearing in a gorgeous red Sabyasachi sari.
Looking beautiful in her bridal avatar, Deepika had also rounded off her look with a choker and red lips.
We ask you, dear readers, who wore the look better? Take the poll given below and let us know!
this
Comment
article