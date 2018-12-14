Deepika vs Aishwarya: Who wore the red sari better?

December 14, 2018 09:02 IST

Photograph: Courtesy Aishwarya Rai Bachchan/Instagram

For Isha and Anand's wedding, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was spotted wearing a gorgeous red sari.

With her hair tied in a bun and adorned with flowers, the actor completed the look with red lips and a choker on her neck.

While Aishwarya looked lovely in the red sari, her look closely resembled something that Deepika had worn earlier this year.

Photograph: Courtesy Sabyasachi Official/Instagram

Rewind to October 2018, when designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee unveiled his latest bridal collection titled The Sabyasachi Red, and bride to-be Deepika Padukone turned muse for the designer.

The pic, above, which was shared on the designer's official Instagram page, has Deepika wearing in a gorgeous red Sabyasachi sari.

Looking beautiful in her bridal avatar, Deepika had also rounded off her look with a choker and red lips.

We ask you, dear readers, who wore the look better? Take the poll given below and let us know!