rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Deepika vs Aishwarya: Who wore the red sari better?

Deepika vs Aishwarya: Who wore the red sari better?

December 14, 2018 09:02 IST

Take the poll given below and let us know.

Photograph: Courtesy Aishwarya Rai Bachchan/Instagram

For Isha and Anand's wedding, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was spotted wearing a gorgeous red sari.

With her hair tied in a bun and adorned with flowers, the actor completed the look with red lips and a choker on her neck.

While Aishwarya looked lovely in the red sari, her look closely resembled something that Deepika had worn earlier this year. 

Photograph: Courtesy Sabyasachi Official/Instagram

Rewind to October 2018, when designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee unveiled his latest bridal collection titled The Sabyasachi Red, and bride to-be Deepika Padukone turned muse for the designer.

The pic, above, which was shared on the designer's official Instagram page, has Deepika wearing in a gorgeous red Sabyasachi sari.

Looking beautiful in her bridal avatar, Deepika had also rounded off her look with a choker and red lips.

We ask you, dear readers, who wore the look better? Take the poll given below and let us know!

Rediff Get Ahead
Tags: Deepika, Sabyasachi Mukherjee, Instagram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Pradeep Bandekar
 

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2018 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use