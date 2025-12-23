HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Get Ahead » 2025: Women, Freshers Dominate Hiring Momentum

2025: Women, Freshers Dominate Hiring Momentum

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Savera R Someshwar
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

December 23, 2025 13:47 IST

x

Hiring was strongest in education and training, healthcare services, retail, financial services and wellness.

Kindly note that this screen grab from BYN: Job Interview Gone Wrong Featuring Rajkummar Rao has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Be YouNick/YouTube

India's employment market showed steady resilience in 2025 with over nine crore job applications received during the year, an estimated 29 per cent year-on-year increase while employers posted 14 lakh jobs, marking a 15 per cent year-on-year increase, said a recent report.

As per Apna.co's India at Work 2025 report, the job applications were driven by higher participation from women and early-career professionals as service-led hiring expanded beyond metros and digital recruitment tools became mainstream.

'Women contributed over 3.8 crore applications, registering a 36 per cent year-on-year increase, while fresher application volumes crossed 2.2 crore, growing 10 per cent YoY, reflecting sustained demand for formal, entry-level service roles,' the report further said.

Among women applicants, tier 1 cities accounted for roughly two crore applications, while tier 2 and tier 3 cities contributed around 1.8 crore, reflecting nearly 30 per cent growth in emerging markets.

Median salaries for women rose by an estimated 22 per cent, aligned with higher entry into finance, administrative and customer experience roles, the report said.

The Periodic Labour Force Survey also showed continued improvement in women's labour force participation as more women transitioned into roles with structured career pathways.

In terms of job postings, the report said, small and medium businesses recorded 10 lakh job postings in 2025, up an estimated 11 per cent from the previous year.

Hiring was strongest in education and training, healthcare services, retail, financial services and wellness.

Cities such as Lucknow, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Indore, Surat and Chandigarh saw notable increases as local enterprises formalised operations and scaled service delivery, it said.

In terms of Artificial Intelligence penetration, the report said there were over 73 lakh AI interview sessions with over 1.9 crore AI interview minutes recorded in the said period.

Nearly four years of recruiter calling time was saved as a result of AI adoption in hiring workflows.

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Savera R Someshwar
Share:

RELATED STORIES

10 Work Skills We Learned in 2025
10 Work Skills We Learned in 2025
This MLA Wants Workers To Have The Right To Disconnect
This MLA Wants Workers To Have The Right To Disconnect
Why Apple, Nvidia Increasingly Prefer Tier-3 Grads
Why Apple, Nvidia Increasingly Prefer Tier-3 Grads
Does Working Long Hours Improve Productivity?
Does Working Long Hours Improve Productivity?
Can Job Hopping Help Your Career Grow Faster?
Can Job Hopping Help Your Career Grow Faster?

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Most Famous Bars In The World

webstory image 2

5 Best Geysers For Cosy Showers This Season

webstory image 3

The World's 7 Truly Fairytale Castles

VIDEOS

Thousands of new US Army recruits head home for Christmas1:07

Thousands of new US Army recruits head home for Christmas

Aishwarya and Aaradhya jet off for New Year holiday in style0:46

Aishwarya and Aaradhya jet off for New Year holiday in style

Snow Removal begins in Kashmir's Chowkibal-Tangdhar1:29

Snow Removal begins in Kashmir's Chowkibal-Tangdhar

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO