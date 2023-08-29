News
Rediff.com  » Getahead » What's Miss World Doing in Kashmir?

What's Miss World Doing in Kashmir?

By REDIFF GET AHEAD
August 29, 2023 09:10 IST
Srinagar will host the Miss World 2023 pageant. The last time India hosted the pageant was 28 years ago in 1996 in Bangalore.

Miss World India Sini Shetty will represent India.

Karolina Bielawska, the reigning Miss World from Poland, visited Srinagar on Monday, August 28, 2023 along with Sini and other beautiful women representing their countries.

 

IMAGE: Miss India Sini Shetty speaks to the media while Miss World Karolina Bielawska and Miss America Shree Saini look on. All photographs: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com

 

IMAGE: From left: Rounble Nagi, Miss America Shree Saini, Miss India Sini Shetty, Miss World Karolina Bielawska, Miss England Jessica Gagen, Miss World Caribbean Emmy Pena, Chairman and CEO Miss World Organization Julia Eric Morley and others pose for a photograph.

 

IMAGE: The ladies at the media interaction, here and below.

 

 

IMAGE: The ladies watch Kashmiri artists at work, here and below.

 

 

IMAGE: The ladies in traditional Kashmiri pherans at the Mughal garden.

 

IMAGE: Miss World Karolina Bielawska poses for a photograph as Miss India Sini Shetty clicks away as they enjoy a Shikara ride on Dal Lake.

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

REDIFF GET AHEAD / Rediff.com
