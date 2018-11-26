Pix: How Manushi is spending her final days as Miss World

November 26, 2018 12:30 IST

She came. She saw. She won our hearts.

As Miss World Manushi Chillar gets ready to welcome her successor, she wants to make every moment of her incredible journey memorable.

When Manushi Chillar was crowned Miss World in Sanya, China last year, she also won a lot of love and respect from across the world.

The 21-year-old from Rohtak, Haryana was the sixth person from India to win the title.

Her efforts towards promoting menstrual hygiene and equal opportunities for all made us believe she is a responsible beauty queen with a heart of gold.

Currently, she is at the Haikou Exhibition and Convention Center in China to attend the 68th Miss World ceremony.

On December 8, 2018 contestants from 118 nations will compete to win the Miss World 2019.

Before Manushi hands over the crown and her title to a new winner, here are some snippets from her last journey as Miss World.

Manushi Chillar started her journey as campus princess 2016 in which she contested from All India Institute of Medical Sciences.

She represented Haryana to win Femina Miss India 2017 and won Miss World in December 2017. Photographs: Kind courtesy Manushi Chillar/Instagram

Here she is at a book presentation ceremony setting a shining example for future contestants.



While attending an event as part of her role as Miss World, Manushi turned heads in a blue bodycon dress which she's smartly paired with a holographic blazer. Don't miss her transparent heels. Through her journey as a beauty queen, Manushi Chillar has given us ample fashion goals While attending an event as part of her role as Miss World, Manushi turned heads in a blue bodycon dress which she's smartly paired with a holographic blazer. Don't miss her transparent heels.

At the opening ceremony, she wore this strapless, pleated dress with fine, intricate silver thread details from Geisha Designs.



Click here to read tips from her The fitness freak, who is a student of medicine, takes good care of her health.Click here to read tips from her nutritionist Nmami Agarwal



Here she is seen spending time with the children of an orphanage in Sanya, China.

During her term as Miss World, Manushi stressed on the She truly defines the term beauty with a purpose.Here she is seen spending time with the children of an orphanage in Sanya, China.During her term as Miss World, Manushi stressed on the importance of menstrual hygiene

While we hope the best one takes the crown, we leave you with this latest photograph of our proud Miss World in a bandage bikini giving us life goals.

'They can never ever take the summer out of me,' Manushi captioned this picture.

Now that's how winners slay!