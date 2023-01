R'Bonney Gabriel, the first Filipino American to win the Miss Universe title, visited New York's Empire State Building on Tuesday, January 17, 2023.

R'Bonney was crowned the 71st Miss Universe in New Orleans, Louisiana, on January 14.

She is the first Miss USA to take home the crown in a decade.

IMAGE: Miss Universe 2022 R'Bonney Gabriel at the viewing deck at the Empire State Building, 102 floors and 1,250 feet high above Manhattan. All Photographs: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Empire State Realty Trust

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com