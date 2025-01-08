What Foods Should Diabetics Eat?

rediffGURU Rajiv Kovil, a senior diabetologist and obesity specialist, offers advice on how you can alter your diet and lifestyle to maintain healthy sugar levels.

rediffGURU Dr Rajiv Kovil is a senior diabetologist, obesity specialist and founder of Zandra Healthcare Private Limited and Rang De Neela, an initiative integrating art with health to promote healing and awareness.

With over 25 years of experience, he has served as an honorary diabetologist at Mumbai's Nanavati Super Specialty Hospital, S L Raheja Hospital and CritiCare Hospital.

Anand: Sir, I am 55 years old, my HbA1c is 7, my total cholesterol is 254, triglycerides - 74, HDL - 32, and LDL -189.

I have been taking medicines for both for the last 15 years.

I am taking Atorva 20 mg, Ecosprin 75 mg and for diabetes Vinglyn daily.

There is no other problem.

Kindly advise how to reduce it.

Your blood sugar seems OK.

Lipids are a concern.

Consult your local doctor. You will need to add Ezetemibe to your regimen.

Anonymous: What are the foods necessary for sugar patients?

You can include the following foods in your diet:

Green vegetables

Salads

Pulses

Fruits

Lavanya: I am 40, female.

My fasting blood sugar value is 105 and my HBA1C value is 6.3 percent so I am in a pre-diabetic stage.

Should I take any medication or should I maintain a diabetic diet for this?

You should try to get a normal range with a strict lifestyle for six months.

If it doesn't change, you should start meds (medication).





Bikash: My age is 66 years. I have been a diabetic patient for the last 25+ years and my sugar level through fasting remains normal but PP (postprandial) remains around 200 and sometimes 200 plus.

During the last four years, I was diagnosed with high blood pressure and taking BP medicine regularly.

In the last couple of months, I have felt chest pain on the right side during walking, along with heavy breathing and blurring in the right eye.

If I stop walking for 2-3 minutes, the problem vanishes, but it persists if I restart walking. I did an ECG, Echo and Color Doppler as advised by the doctor and was prescribed BP medicines twice a day.

Upon consultation, the doctor said there was no serious problem but this problem persists due to high blood pressure. Kindly suggest if I should go for any further investigation of the chest and change medication.

What you have is exertional angina.

You will need to consult a cardiologist.

You may be required to do a stress test in a hospital setting.

