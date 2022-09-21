WELLNESS GURU: Are e-cigarettes dangerous?

‘E-cigarette devices expose users to toxic metals like lead, arsenic, chromium and nickel,’ warns Wellness Guru Roopashree Sharma.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has only been posted for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Thirdman/Pexels.com

Hi Roopashree,

I have always had long hair pre-marriage and post pregnancy.

However, since the last two years of working from home, I am experiencing heavy hair fall along with dry scalp.

I sleep 6-7 hours a day and drink plenty of water.

I have tried a lot of home remedies like fenugreek, onion, DIY oil using fenugreek, amla, hibiscus, aloe vera. There is temporary relief, but I need a long term solution.

What would be a safe and healthy haircare routine?

Aditti

Internal changes in the body due to fluctuating hormone levels are one of the major causes of hair fall.

The past couple of years have been tough on everyone. Managing work and home further adds to one’s stress levels, therefore I recommend getting some basic hormonal tests done.

Continue taking external care like oiling to enhance growth. Comb your hair before sleeping for better circulation. You can use a neem comb; choose one with smooth edges as it is antiseptic.

Exercise for better circulation as well as balanced hormones.

For stress relief, practise Anulom Vilom 10-20 minutes during the day.

Dear Roopashree,

I paid a bomb and bought a Tommy Hilfiger T-shirt abroad that is XL and doesn't fit me ie it's a little tight, like it's one size too small.

I didn't realise I had gained a little bit of weight.

I want to wear that T-shirt to a special extended family holiday we are planning in October for my wife. How can I quickly lose a little weight in six weeks to fit that T-shirt and also look nice :)

Thank you,

Varun

We can all relate to that moment! :)

Anything that motivates us to stay healthy is welcome…

Since I don’t know much about your health status, BMI, etc, here are a few safe tips can help:

Don’t eat after sunset.

End your day with cinnamon water if you don’t have any health issues like diabetes, etc

A 45 minute walk, preferably in the morning or two hours after your meal in the evening.

Enjoy your vacation!

Dear Roopashree,

I get up almost every morning with a cold.

I have tried keeping the aircon off and I do a lot of deep cleaning of my bedroom.

I don't have pets. What should I do?

I am in my 20s and reasonably fit and definitely not overweight.

Thanks,

Kashita

Constant cold can be due to various reasons, such as fluctuating weather, dust allergies, wrong eating habits, etc.

Over-protection can also lower our immune strength, making us susceptible to more and more ailments.

To strengthen your immune system, spend time in open, breathe in normal air and go for walks in gardens or other pollution free areas.

You must start doing pranayams for at least 15-20 minutes up to one hour a day, but please practise under a trained instructor.

Dear Roopashree Ma’am,

How bad are e-cigarettes or vaping? I read they are as bad as cigarettes.

Rohan

Various research papers show that vaping can double the risk of hormonal disorders and erectile dysfunction in men, contribute to inflammation in internal organs, etc.

Research has shown that e-cigarettes pose a 15 per cent higher risk of stroke than regular cigarettes, increase the risk of bone damage… the list is long.

E-cigarette devices expose users to toxic metals like lead, arsenic, chromium and nickel.

It can also cause lung injury; several cases -- some even leading to death -- have been reported in the recent past.

It is advisable to stay away from any kind of smoking.

Practise healthy living. True wellness always brings true happiness!

Dear Roopashree,

What are some of the natural ways to get rid of a suntan? Also, what is the right way to use sunscreen? What are the other precautions I can take while stepping out in the sun?

Thank you,

Shivangi

Sunscreen creams contain multiple chemicals which could be more even harmful than sunrays.

I suggest you give natural sunscreen a try.

Pure essential oils like carrot seed oil (38-40 SPF) or pure aloe vera gel (20 per cent protection) mixed with pure almond oil is also a good protection as well as a nourishing combination.

Of course, simple options like covering your skin or carrying an umbrella helps avoid suntan and sunburn.

Stay hydrated before you step out.

Carry rose water with you in case of extended exposure.

Tomato juice mixed with rice flour can be applied on the affected areas and washed off after 15-20 minutes; over time, this will reduce the tan.

