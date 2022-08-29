WELLNESS GURU: 10 Good Things I Can Feed My Family

Wellness expert Roopashree Sharma answers your health queries.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has only been posted for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram

Dear Reader,

We all take our health for granted. Aren't we always sure we are healthy? But then one day, we get a rude wake-up call and find that we can no longer do so.

Does your health bother you?

Do you want to strengthen your body or your immunity?

Do you have bad skin? Or hair issues?

Is your digestive system giving you trouble?

Or is belly fat your problem?

Mail your queries to wellness expert Roopashree Sharma at getahead@rediff.co.in (SUBJECT: Roopashree, please help) for her advice.

Name: Vivekanand

Age: 46

Height: 5.9

Weight: 79

Madam,

I have one query.

I am diabetic. I am taking medicine regularly.

Since I am a diabetic, I am following all the rules of life -- taking medicine as prescribed by doctor; exercise regularly, eating balanced diet.

Even though I am doing all these rules, my diabetes is not under control.

So I need suggestion for this to control my diabetes.

Every individual has a different body type, dosha balance, genetic history, along with other lifestyle aspects. Therefore, standard balance diets are not always the answer.

It is important to understand the root cause, as diabetes could be due to any of the factors such as lifestyle issues, genetics or even suppression of emotions and excessive stress.

To arrive at a suitable diet plan, you first need to know which food groups are spiking your sugar levels.

Consult a diabetics specialist; they recommend a glucose monitoring patch that studies your current diet for a few weeks or more. Based on that report you can create a diet plan with help of a nutritionist.

Ayurveda can also be of great help. Visit a certified Ayurvedic doctor to check your dosha balance and take required treatment.

Meanwhile, you should take time out for activities that make you happy like gardening, spending time outdoors with nature, etc.

Also start Anulom Vilom pranayama every morning and cut down on unhealthy practices like smoking and drinking, untimely eating, snacking on packaged products, etc.

Dear Roopashree,

I am 40 years old with type 2 diabetes.

One of my friends told me the water of the herb paneerphool soaked overnight is very good for this condition. Someone else told me to have methi with dahi soaked overnight.

Can you give me your advice?

Shanti

Herbal remedies are effective but the quantity, timing and duration should be as advised by a practitioner; if taken in access it can also lead to excess reduction of sugar.

As answered above, please understand the root cause of diabetes, consult a diabetic specialist alongside a nutritionist and an Ayurveda doctor.

The glucose monitor study can be helpful in understanding wrong diet habits.

Similarly, an Ayurveda doctor will identify the dosha imbalance leading to this problem and prescribe required treatment.

Once you understand these and set a treatment and diet plan, you can lead an active lifestyle without constant worry.

Dear Madam,

I like reading your columns.

Can you please tell me 10 good things I must feed my family in a week to keep them healthy. Like 10 things I must not avoid?

We are vegetarians. My husband and two sons, 12 and 14.

Thank you

Sweta

True wellness is being in harmony with Nature and its laws so that you can enjoy its blessings and lead a healthy and peaceful life.

A few practices to begin with:

Always eat fresh. Both packaged or stale food are not good for your body.

Try at least one fruit meal in a day if possible.

Eat all seasonal vegetables and fruits, as much variety as you can, but nothing in excess.

Don’t overeat or overfeed. Natural hunger is a sign of good health; if someone is not feeling hungry, we should look at the cause rather than force feeding.

Look at your shopping cart. Does it have more packaged foods or fresh vegetables and fruits? Try making pickles, jams and sauces at home rather than buying the packaged variety.

Salt and sugar should be regulated.

White sugar is harmful. Replace today with traditional forms like khand and jaggery but beware of artificial colouring.

Avoid fermented foods in the evening.

Lastly, avoid meals after 7-8 pm as anything consumed post sunset is hard on digestion; stale food in intestines is the root cause of most diseases.

Dear Roopashreeji

I have developed a bald circle on the top of my head, male pattern baldness.

I need a remedy to cure this.

Thank you.

Abhishek

The first step is to reduce stress levels by daily walks, preferably in natural surroundings, and pranayams.

In diet, avoid excess of caffeine, acidic foods and any alcohol consumption.

Begin yoga practice under guidance of a certified teacher; preferably in the morning, else evenings.

For prevention and possible cure, I would advise you to check your testosterone levels. Accordingly create a diet plan in consultation with a nutritionist.

Dear Roopashree

I have never exercised and never been physically fit. But I need to start now.

Can you suggest me a good routine to start week one, week two, week three and week four and what I should do after that?

I get tired very soon when exercising and it makes me give up.

Very grateful for your help.

Madhu

One of my earlier articles captures how one can begin their wellness journey. It has the answers to all your questions. You can read it here.

Remember that a healthy diet and routine is the first step towards wellness -- but only if practised consistently.

In wellness, those who are slow but steady always win; therefore persistence is more important than following stringent diets/heavy workouts and then letting it go!

Please move gradually into the regime so your body can cope up and doesn’t want to give up.

You can read Roopashree's columns here.

Roopashree Sharma, a qualified yoga trainer and naturopathy enthusiast, is the founder of Atharvanlife (external link).

You can send in your health queries to Roopashree at getahead@rediff.co.in (SUBJECT: Roopashree, can you help?). Do remember to include your age, height, weight, where you stay, health issues and any other details that will help. If you wish to remain anonymous, please let us know.

Please note: The questions and answers in this advisory are published to help the individual asking the question as well the large number of readers who read the same.

While we value our readers' requests for privacy and avoid using their actual names along with the question whenever a request is made, we regret that no question will be answered personally on e-mail.

All content and media herein is written and published online for informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice. It should not be relied on as your only source for advice.

Please always seek the guidance of your doctor or a qualified health professional with any questions you may have regarding your health or a medical condition. Do not ever disregard the advice of a medical professional, or delay in seeking it because of something you have read herein.

If you believe you may have a medical or mental health emergency, call your doctor, go to the nearest hospital, or call emergency services or emergency helplines immediately. If you choose to rely on any information provided herein, you do so solely at your own risk.

Opinions expressed herein cannot necessarily provide advice to fit the exact specifics of the issues of the person requesting advice.