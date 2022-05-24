WELLNESS GURU: Can Yoga Keep Us Cool?

Wellness expert Roopashree Sharma answers your health queries.

Dear Roopashree,

I would like to keep my question anonymous.

I have menopaused recently. I walk for 30 minutes every day.

What changes would you suggest in my diet and exercise routine?

Thank you.

A woman’s body undergoes many changes during menopause.

A healthy body can cope with this change smoothly if one takes care of the nutrition intake and mind and body wellness.

An exact diet and exercise plan will depend on your age group and after considering any other wellness issues.



In general, I suggest both physical exercise and meditation along with a diet of fresh fruits and vegetables to manage the hormonal changes taking place in your body.

Dear Roopashree,

Is there any solution for hairfall? Since a long time I am facing this problem and I want it, especially on forehead at least, to end.

Presently I am using Baba Ram Dev Oil 'Expert’ on hair at the sleeping time.

Please get solution for me or help me.

Govind

Hairfall could be a result of many factors -- weakness, season change, root problems like dandruff or, if it’s around the hairline, it could be a sign of balding that could be hereditary as well.

While using good hair care products is helpful, you should take care of your diet intake as well.

Also, try observing if the hair fall started after some illness or it increases when the season changes.

Visit a nutritionist or a naturopath for a holistic treatment.

Dear Roopashree,

What kind of diet will you advise in this excessive heat?

Also, are there yoga asanas that can keep us cool?

Thank you.

Kaushiki

That’s a great question!

Nature always has a way of keeping us healthy and safe. Seasonal fruits and vegetables are the proof of the same.

However, we have moved away from all things natural and most of our diet includes either grains or packaged foods.

The simplest way is to consume all fruits -- whether its mangoes or watermelon -- and vegetables that come during the season in moderate amounts.

In vegetables, bottle gourd, cucumber, pumpkin, coconut all have a cooling effect on your stomach.

In greens, mint and coriander are your best friends to deal with the hot season.

Make home-made aam panna. Have a sattu drink in the morning and chaas in the afternoon to beat the heat!

You can practice Sheetali pranayam in the morning/evening for its cooling effect.

Dear Roopashree,

Please keep my question anonymous.

I am a woman and, once a year, in summer (mostly May), I get a bad boil inside my private parts.

It is very painful until it bursts which takes about a week. It is difficult to walk, sit or sleep.

What can I do to prevent this from happening?

Thank you.

It is a clear sign of excess heat in the body which could again be a result of many factors -- high acidity, increased pitta levels, heavy intake of packaged foods leading to toxins that create a hormonal imbalance…

Please meet an ayurvedic doctor who will give you a proper diet plan based on your body type.

Meanwhile, have more of alkaline food. Have curd and buttermilk. Try water or juice fasting if you can, once a week.

Hello Roopashree.

I have recently developed spondylosis and have a hunch at the back of my neck.

Can you please suggest corrective exercises?

Thank you,

Raema

Hi Raema.

Spondylosis is a delicate condition, therefore treatment can be suggested after reviewing medical history, age, etc.

I suggest you consult a certified yoga practitioner to initiate exercises and also meet an ayurvedic professional who will help you understand the reason behind the spondylosis and recommend a proper diet/medicinal plan.

