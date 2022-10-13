News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Anuradha Pal Creates Tabla Magic

Anuradha Pal Creates Tabla Magic

By HITESH HARISINGHANI
October 13, 2022 08:48 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

At the tender age of nine, she shook the work of percussion with her mastery over the tabla.

Today, Anuradha Pal is acknowledged by the Encyclopaedia Britannica and the Limca Book Of Records as the world's first professional lady tabla player.

Anuradha performed at Mumbai's iconic Royal Opera House last week to celebrate the International Day Of The Girl Child.

The event, Stree Shakti: Anuradha Pal's Tablas Tell Stories, was organised by Avid Media.

Anuradha, who wasn't keeping well, didn't let her ill health affect her performance.

Anuradha Pal in action.

IMAGE: Anuradha Pal in action. All photographs and videos: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

The evening began with a poem, His Daughter After All, written by Anuradha Pal's mother, Ila Pal.

The poem, voiced by actor Raja Sevak, is about the outcome of forced child marriage.

 

 

Anuradha's performance celebrated the challenges she has faced, and her hard-won triumphs.

She begins by looking back at herself as a little girl, unwilling -- like most children her age -- to get up early to go to school.

 

She then looks at her married life, the little nok-jhoks that happen and how the couple move past it as they walk the marital path together.

 

Anuradha pays tribute to the legendary Shobha Gurtu's Rangi Sari Chunariya. Joining her on the vocals is Gauri Pathare; Tushar Raturi helms the keyboard and Varsha Panwar, the harmonium.

 

Anuradha Pal performs the Navdurga, using nine different percussion instruments like the Pakhawaj, Djembe, Darbuka, Bongo, Handsonic, Udukku, Kanjira, Udu and, of course, her tablas.

 

More glimpses from the event:

IMAGE: Anuradha performs with her student, Tushar Raturi.

 

IMAGE: Anuradha with Gauri Pathare and Varsha Panwar.

 

IMAGE: Anuradha's tablas get a feminist hue.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
HITESH HARISINGHANI / Rediff.com
COMMENT
Print this article
Raveena Mehta sings for Rediff!
Raveena Mehta sings for Rediff!
She was an engineer. Then, she decided to sing!
She was an engineer. Then, she decided to sing!
The Magic Of Lucky Ali, Live!
The Magic Of Lucky Ali, Live!
14 High Courts Register Decline In Pending PILs
14 High Courts Register Decline In Pending PILs
'Get him to Australia where ball flies'
'Get him to Australia where ball flies'
IAF Shows Its Fighting Skills
IAF Shows Its Fighting Skills
PIX: Salah 'tricks'; Bayern, Club Brugge in last 16
PIX: Salah 'tricks'; Bayern, Club Brugge in last 16

More like this

WATCH: Visually challenged kids record their 1st song

WATCH: Visually challenged kids record their 1st song

Watch! IKKA, Anushqa sing for you

Watch! IKKA, Anushqa sing for you

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances