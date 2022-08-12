Raveena Mehta sings for Rediff!

When your song crosses two million views on YouTube, what do you do? You sing!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raveena Meht

Singer-songwriter Raveena Mehta is having a good year.

After an impressive performance at Cannes, she has released a new song, Moonlight, that has crossed 2 million views on YouTube.

"Moonlight has a lot of romantic, quirky and fun elements," Raveena tells Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com. "It is a song that you vibe to when you're alone or you are with your friends."

A line in her latest song goes, 'Tu hai mere raat ki moonlight.' Who's this special person, Raveena?

And then, she moves on to what is currently her favourite song, Kesariya from the much-awaited Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor starrer, Brahmastra.

Raveena has worked on a song with Tiger Shroff. She'd now like to sing with Ayushmaan Khurrana and Farhan Akhtar, whom she considers "extremely talented."

"Their art is at the centre of everything they do and I really respect that." For now, though, she sings her favourite monsoon song.

Raveena would love to sing for Bollywood and has taken her first step in this direction with Tujhse Milne Ki Aas for Mini Films's Ruskin Bond anthology, Falling In Love Again.

Meanwhile, here she is with a treat -- a mash-up of her favourite songs.