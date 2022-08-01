Alia, Kiara's Trainer Has Advice For You

Photographs and video: Kind courtesy Sohrab Khushrushahi

If you think you can skip a meal, walk a few minutes in a day and lose weight within a day, a week or a month, you've got it wrong.

According to celebrity fitness trainer and entrepreneur Sohrab Khushrushahi, "fitness is all about consistency."

Having worked with actors Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani, Lara Dutta and tennis ace Mahesh Bhupathi, Sohrab believes that it takes between 21 to 40 days to build a habit.

So if you want to invest in a Healthy Tomorrow, you must begin by eliminating the bad habits and build a routine as you train your body to stay active and physically strong every day.

In the video below, Sohrab, founder of SOHFIT, shares a list of full body workouts you can add to your every day schedule:

Sohrab is a CrossFit Level 1 Trainer and has successfully completed the Rehab Trainer Essentials, Rehab Trainer Masterclass and the Art of Breath 101 Course. He is also a mobility and movement specialist.