Want To Study Online At IIT Delhi?

The Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi, is inviting applications for its newly launched executive programme in brand management.

It is a six-month, live, online certification delivered through IIT-Delhi’s expert faculty and industry practitioners that integrates academic insight with practical, real-world brand-building experience.

Post completion, graduates can aspire to apply for roles such as brand executive, brand strategist, marketing associate, digital strategist, social media manager and eventually brand manager or senior marketing manager.

The session commences January 2026 and will be held on Sundays, between 10:30 am and 12:30 pm.

Seventy per cent attendance is mandatory for the completion of course.

Candidates will receive a certificate of successful completion from CEP (Continuing Education Programme, an outreach initiative of IIT-Delhi), IIT-Delhi.

The course fee would be Rs 1,20,000 + 18 per cent GST.

Who can apply

Graduates from any discipline can apply.

How to apply

Seats for the programme are limited and selection will be based on eligibility and timely application.

Important date

The last date to apply for the programme is December 20.

