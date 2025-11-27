HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Want To Study Online At IIT Delhi?

November 27, 2025 12:44 IST

The Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi, is inviting applications for its newly launched executive programme in brand management.

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy IIT Delhi

It is a six-month, live, online certification delivered through IIT-Delhi’s expert faculty and industry practitioners that integrates academic insight with practical, real-world brand-building experience.

Post completion, graduates can aspire to apply for roles such as brand executive, brand strategist, marketing associate, digital strategist, social media manager and eventually brand manager or senior marketing manager.

The session commences January 2026 and will be held on Sundays, between 10:30 am and 12:30 pm.

Seventy per cent attendance is mandatory for the completion of course.

Candidates will receive a certificate of successful completion from CEP (Continuing Education Programme, an outreach initiative of IIT-Delhi), IIT-Delhi.

The course fee would be Rs 1,20,000 + 18 per cent GST.

Who can apply

Graduates from any discipline can apply.

How to apply

Seats for the programme are limited and selection will be based on eligibility and timely application.

Important date

The last date to apply for the programme is December 20.

This information is provided by Rediff as a reader service. Rediff does not benefit monetarily from sharing this information.

