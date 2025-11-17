HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
How To Apply For The Inlaks Social Fellowship

How To Apply For The Inlaks Social Fellowship

November 17, 2025 11:42 IST

Selected candidates can receive a fellowship of upto Rs 45,000 per month.

how to apply for inlaks scholarship 2025

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy The Inlaks Shivdasani Foundation

The Inlaks Fellowship For Social Engagement is inviting applications from young graduates and early to mid-career professionals to explore alternatives and make independent choices about their lives while contributing to social change. ⁠

The Fellowship project may take many forms, including action-oriented research, cause lawyering, grassroots journalism, ecological efforts, community rights, public health, archiving, reviving or reporting on dying arts, culture, language, etc.

The Fellowship is for two years, subject to the satisfactory completion of a probation period and a quarterly and annual review of the Fellow’s work. The probation period will be for the first six months of the Fellowship.

Depending on the geographical location of the Fellow, the Fellowship stipend* will be as follows:

  • Rs 45,000 per month if the fellow is living and working in an 'X' category area.
  • Rs 35,000 per month if the fellow is living and working in a 'Y' category area.
  • Rs 25,000 per month if the fellow is living and working in a 'Z' category area.

Who can apply

  • The applicant must be an Indian citizen currently residing in India.
  • The applicant must be born on or after January 1, 1990.
  • The applicant must be a graduate (hold a bachelor's degree) from a recognised institute/university in India.
  • In the absence of a bachelor's degree, they must carry at least three years of relevant work experience.

How to apply

Interested and eligible students can click HERE to apply.

Important date

Applicants must ensure their letter of recommendation and letter of reference are submitted before December 31 for their application to be considered.

*Please note that the final stipend amount is at the foundation’s discretion. The definition of the X, Y and Z categories is available HERE.

This information is provided by Rediff as a reader service. Rediff does not benefit monetarily from sharing this information.

REDIFF GET AHEAD
The 18-Year-Old Taking Mental Health To Classrooms
The Meghalaya School That Refused to Die
This Mum Helps Women Return To Work
How FarmDidi Is Changing Lives
This CA quit his job to teach slum kids

