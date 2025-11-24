Rs 75,000 Scholarship For Girls Studying Tech

Under the Ericsson Empowering Girl scholarship programme, female students in the second year of their graduation course in information technology, computer science, information and communication technology or telecommunication engineering will receive a fixed scholarship of Rs 75,000.

The Ericsson Empowering Girl Scholarship Program 2025-26 aims to provide financial aid to meritorious female students from underprivileged sections of society.

Under this scholarship programme, female students in the second year of their graduation course in information technology, computer science, information and communication technology or telecommunication engineering will receive a fixed scholarship of Rs 75,000.

The scholarship amount can only be utilised for the academic expenses (tuition fee, admission fee, exam fee, books), living expenses (hostel fee, mess fee, uniform), devices (laptop, mobile, equipment) or as a monthly allowance.

Who can apply

The scholarship is open for female students across India only.

Applicants studying in the second year of an engineering programme in information technology, computer science, information and communication technology or telecommunication engineering at state/UGC recognised colleges in India can apply.

Applicants must have scored at least a 6.5 GPA or its equivalent in the previous final examination.

The annual family income of the applicant from all sources must not exceed Rs 6,00,000.

Applicants with disabilities/single parents/orphans will be preferred.

Children of Ericsson and Buddy4Study employees are not eligible.

How to apply

Eligible candidates can click HERE to apply.

Important date

The last date to apply for the scholarship is November 30.

