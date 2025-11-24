HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Get Ahead » Rs 75,000 Scholarship For Girls Studying Tech

Rs 75,000 Scholarship For Girls Studying Tech

By REDIFF GET AHEAD
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

November 24, 2025 15:20 IST

x

Under the Ericsson Empowering Girl scholarship programme, female students in the second year of their graduation course in information technology, computer science, information and communication technology or telecommunication engineering will receive a fixed scholarship of Rs 75,000.

Ericsson Empowering Girl Scholarship Programme 2025

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Mikhail Nilov/Pexels

The Ericsson Empowering Girl Scholarship Program 2025-26 aims to provide financial aid to meritorious female students from underprivileged sections of society.

Under this scholarship programme, female students in the second year of their graduation course in information technology, computer science, information and communication technology or telecommunication engineering will receive a fixed scholarship of Rs 75,000.

The scholarship amount can only be utilised for the academic expenses (tuition fee, admission fee, exam fee, books), living expenses (hostel fee, mess fee, uniform), devices (laptop, mobile, equipment) or as a monthly allowance.

Who can apply

  • The scholarship is open for female students across India only.
  • Applicants studying in the second year of an engineering programme in information technology, computer science, information and communication technology or telecommunication engineering at state/UGC recognised colleges in India can apply.
  • Applicants must have scored at least a 6.5 GPA or its equivalent in the previous final examination.
  • The annual family income of the applicant from all sources must not exceed Rs 6,00,000.
  • Applicants with disabilities/single parents/orphans will be preferred.
  • Children of Ericsson and Buddy4Study employees are not eligible.

How to apply

Eligible candidates can click HERE to apply.

Important date

The last date to apply for the scholarship is November 30.

This information is provided by Rediff as a reader service. Rediff does not benefit monetarily from sharing this information.

ericsson empowering girl scholarship 2025

REDIFF GET AHEAD / Rediff.com
Share:

RELATED STORIES

How To Apply For The Inlaks Social Fellowship
How To Apply For The Inlaks Social Fellowship
MCA Rethinks PM Internship Scheme
MCA Rethinks PM Internship Scheme
QS Rankings Expose India's Higher-Education Gap
QS Rankings Expose India's Higher-Education Gap
Is Pharmaceutical Engg Better Than BPham And PharmD?
Is Pharmaceutical Engg Better Than BPham And PharmD?
CA Vs Engineering: Which Career Has A Better Future?
CA Vs Engineering: Which Career Has A Better Future?

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Dahi Undi: 10-Min Recipe

webstory image 2

Round The World On A Biscuit Tour

webstory image 3

8 New Words You Need To Know In 2025

VIDEOS

Saina Nehwal hails Racquet Second Life as an initiative to grow game in India2:55

Saina Nehwal hails Racquet Second Life as an initiative...

PM Modi lands in New Delhi following participation in G20 Summit 2025 held in Johannesburg2:16

PM Modi lands in New Delhi following participation in G20...

AQI around ITO is 384 categorised as Very Poor as claimed by CPCB0:28

AQI around ITO is 384 categorised as Very Poor as claimed...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO