Want to study law?

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Mahindra University

Hyderabad based Mahindra University’s School of Law has announced the launch of its three-year flagship LLB (Hons) programme.

The programme aims to offer expertise in corporate law, business law, criminal law, international law, intellectual property law, civil and technology law, private law and public law. The course will cover the Indian legal system as well as international law.

The School of Law’s student exchange programme with leading foreign universities may help in providing better career opportunities for students both in India and abroad.

Speaking about the course, Vice Chancellor Dr Yajulu Medury says, 'As per recent industry estimates, the intake for law professionals across India’s leading law firms in 2021 exhibited an uptake of almost 15 to 25 per cent and it’s further expected to grow in the coming years.'

The intake for the three-year LLB (Hons) programme has been limited to 60 students.

The course of the three-year programme is Rs 3 lakhs per annum.

A special scholarship of Rs 50,000 is being offered to the inaugural batch.

Who can apply

To be eligible, students must have a score of 60 per cent, or an equivalent grade, at the undergraduate.

Students also have to undergo a panel interview to secure their admission.

Important dates

The last date for receipt of applications for admissions has been extended to October 27, 2022.

The academic programme will commence from October 31, 2022.

Contact

For more details of the course and eligibility, contact Juber Khan: +91 7306799802 or visit https://www.mahindrauniversity.edu.in/schools/school-of-law

The above information is provided by Rediff.com only as a reader service. Rediff.com does not benefit monetarily from such information.