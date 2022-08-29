Have a question about IIT-Madras?

Askiitm.com allows anyone to ask a question related to the institute, which will be answered within 48 hours by a group of alumni and student-volunteers.

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy IIT Madras/Facebook

In an interesting initiative, the alumni of the Indian Institute of Technology-Madras, have launched a free portal to make the institute more accessible and student friendly.

The website www.askiitm.com (external link) is meant for aspirants looking to join the institute.

It aims to clear their doubts on a range of subjects including placement, faculty, academics, campus culture and more.

'From the courses to placements to student life to the alumni network and even food at the mess… there is an extensive library of 100+ questions to browse through, as well as a facility to ask your own new questions,' the website explains.

'We’ve answered several questions about IIT-M, some based on our own experience, some we had before joining the institute and some submitted by aspirants like you. All answers are written by a team of alumni and current IIT-M students.'

Through the website, aspiring students and their parents can find answers to questions they may have about IIT-Madras.

At present, the website is managed by a team of alumni from IIT-Madras led by Amrut and Amrit from CoreVoice, a marketing, brand and growth consultancy for tech start-ups.

Calling upon JEE (IIT-Joint Entrance Examination) candidates to utilise the website, professor V Kamakoti, director, IIT-Madras, said that though aspirants rely on social media, there is so much information that it is confusing.

"The need for a credible source of information is very high. I am thrilled that the passionate alumni of this great institute are providing this via askiitm," he said.

The site allows anyone to ask a question related to the institute, which would be answered within 48 hours by a group of alumni and student-volunteers through e-mail and/or Whatsapp. The new question would be available on the site for the benefit of others.

Professor Mahesh Panchagnula, dean (alumni and corporate relations), IIT-Madras, said the alumni are best placed to answer questions about IIT-Madras since they have first-hand experience of both the institution as well as placements after graduation.

As part of the initiative, the IIT-Madras Alumni Association is hosting interaction events in Chennai, Hyderabad and Vijayawada between September 2 and 4, 2022. Those appearing for the JEE can attend the events and ask questions to the director and the alumni present, a release said.

There are also virtual tours of the campus and departments on September 10-11, 2022. Further details about upcoming events can be accessed on the site.

Amrit Vatsa, the creative director behind the project, says, "With askiitm, we hope to provide credible answers from an insider's perspective."

With inputs from PTI

The above information is provided by Rediff.com only as a reader service. Rediff.com does not benefit monetarily from such information.