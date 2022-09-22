'My boss doesn't think I deserve a raise'

HR Guru Mayank Rautela tells you what you can do when you face such a situation.

Dear Mayank Sir,

I am an intern at a newspaper.

Without intending to be braggy, I know for sure that I am much better than all the other interns.

I am not being paid for my intern work but I put in many hours and after hours and do better work than the rest -- ie my work is equivalent to the work of three other interns and it is exponentially better.

Should I request to be paid? How do I say it?

Thank you very much for your help.

Riddhi

Hi Riddhi.

You can certainly request your manager to see if you can be paid a stipend.

However, while you are having this conversation, please do not compare the work do with the work the other interns are doing.

Do remember that any payment will depend on the policy of the company and what was promised to you at the time the internship began.

Dear Mayank Sir,

I am in second year of college in commerce.

I scored 86 per cent in class 12 but I don't have any significant achievements or work experience.

My English written communication skills are okay but I am not very confident when it comes to talking to people.

I want to apply for an internship.

I don't know how to write a CV that will impress and how to find out about how and where to get an internship.

Can you please guide?

Thank you,

Nitin

Dear Nitin,

There are various ways to initiate your search for an internship.

1. Contact your college placement office.

2. Reach out to your college alumni.

3. Create a LinkedIn profile and express your interest of taking up an internship.

4. Send your CV to companies you would like to work with in the city where you live.

5. Friends and family can also help.

6. Take up a specialised course in the area of your interest and you will have opportunities in niche areas.

Dear Mayank,

I am an accountant and have been working in the same organisation for 25 years.

When I joined the organisation, I was the only one who knew how to use a computer. Today, we have so many young employees who are better talented and skilled than some of us experienced employees.

Recently our CEO hinted that he would be laying off some senior staff. I'm feeling a bit insecure. What should I do to make sure my job is safe?

Please keep my question anonymous.

Hi.

You can broadly do two things.

First, upgrade your skills by joining an additional course on computer usage skills and some areas of accounting.

Secondly, have a candid discussion with your management to understand what specific skills they are looking at.

Age is not a factor in today's times; it's the competence to do the job that’s more important.

Dear Mayank,

It has been 2 years since I joined a company and it's time for my appraisal.

My boss wants to know why I deserve a promotion and a raise.

I have worked really hard and helped my department meet their targets in the first two quarters. But he doesn't seem to be convinced.

I got to know that he wants to give a raise and promote my colleague Tanvi. I heard that they hang out post work.

This is really bothering me because I have added value to the company and helped it grow.

What should I do? Should I complain about him to the HR? Or talk to him directly?

A

Hi.

First of all, clearly articulate your achievements with the specific targets you have met.

Have a formal discussion with your manager and also send her/him a formal mail.

You can approach HR if you are not convinced with your manager’s response.

Dear Mayank Sir,

It's been a month since I joined my company.

I had applied to several places and, just a couple of days ago, I received a call from one of the companies. They are paying me 20% more than my current salary.

How can I professionally quit my existing job without leaving on a sour note?

Hi.

In my opinion, you should not leave your job if you are enjoying your work and the culture.

Before you decide to leave, be very sure about the culture of the company you propose to join; money is not always important.

After considering all these factors, if you still decide to leave, be transparent with your current company. Leave after giving proper notice period and handover.

Mayank Rautela is the chief human resources officer at Care Hospitals.

He is a management graduate from the Symbiosis Institute of Management Studies and holds a master's degree in labour laws from Pune University.

He has over two decades of experience in the field of general management, strategic human resources, global mergers and integrations and change management.

He has held various leadership positions across marquee companies, including the Piramal Group, the Tata Group and multinational healthcare organisations like CR Bard and Becton & Dickinson.

