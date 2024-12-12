News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Get Ahead » Want To Join The Indian Air Force?

Want To Join The Indian Air Force?

By REDIFF GETAHEAD
December 12, 2024 10:56 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

December 31, 2024, is the last date to register for the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) 1.
The AFCAT exam is scheduled to be held on February 22, 2025, and February 23, 2025.

  • How to join the Indian Air Force? Ask rediffGURUS HERE.

Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) 2025

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Indian Air Force

The Indian Air Force has released the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) 1, 2025, notification online.

A total of 336 posts have been released for group 'A' gazetted officers in flying and ground duty (technical and non-technical) branches in the online mode for the course commencing in January 2026.

Who can apply

  • AFCAT flying batch: 20 to 24 years

  • Ground duty technical/non-technical: 20 to 26 years

For additional details on age limit, academic requirements and eligibility criteria, click HERE.

How to apply

Interested and eligible candidates can click HERE or apply directly on the official website.

After filling in the online application form, candidates will have to pay an examination fee of Rs 550 + GST (non-refundable) for the AFCAT entry (not applicable for NCC special entry) through the 'Make Payment' link on the main menu of the online application.

No cash or cheque or demand draft (DD) will be accepted towards payment of the examination fee.

Important dates

AFCAT 1 2025 online registration will be available till December 31.

The AFCAT exam is scheduled to be held on February 22, 2025 and February 23, 2025.

  • How to join the Indian Air Force? Ask rediffGURUS HERE.

The above information is provided by Rediff.com as a reader service. Rediff.com does not benefit monetarily from such information.

afcat air force entrance exam

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF GETAHEAD
COMMENT
Print this article
Sons Of Fruit-Seller, Tailor, Farmer Top Agniveers
Sons Of Fruit-Seller, Tailor, Farmer Top Agniveers
Meet IAF's First Agniveers!
Meet IAF's First Agniveers!
Meet IAF's Women Agniveers
Meet IAF's Women Agniveers
Brook Goes Level With Tendulkar
Brook Goes Level With Tendulkar
It's Dec. How's Your Portfolio Doing?
It's Dec. How's Your Portfolio Doing?
Sister's Search In Assad's Slaughterhouse
Sister's Search In Assad's Slaughterhouse
After mutual warnings, Trump extends invitation to Xi
After mutual warnings, Trump extends invitation to Xi
More like this
Want A Career In Armed Forces? Read This
Want A Career In Armed Forces? Read This
How To ACE The NDA Exam!
How To ACE The NDA Exam!

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances