Want To Join The Indian Air Force?

December 31, 2024, is the last date to register for the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) 1.

The AFCAT exam is scheduled to be held on February 22, 2025, and February 23, 2025.

How to join the Indian Air Force? Ask rediffGURUS HERE.

The Indian Air Force has released the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) 1, 2025, notification online.

A total of 336 posts have been released for group 'A' gazetted officers in flying and ground duty (technical and non-technical) branches in the online mode for the course commencing in January 2026.

Who can apply

AFCAT flying batch: 20 to 24 years





Ground duty technical/non-technical: 20 to 26 years

For additional details on age limit, academic requirements and eligibility criteria, click HERE.

How to apply

Interested and eligible candidates can click HERE or apply directly on the official website.

After filling in the online application form, candidates will have to pay an examination fee of Rs 550 + GST (non-refundable) for the AFCAT entry (not applicable for NCC special entry) through the 'Make Payment' link on the main menu of the online application.

No cash or cheque or demand draft (DD) will be accepted towards payment of the examination fee.

Important dates

AFCAT 1 2025 online registration will be available till December 31.

