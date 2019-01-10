World's largest ice festival kicks off in China

January 10, 2019 08:22 IST

The world’s largest ice festival has opened in north-eastern China, featuring frozen castles, glistening snow sculptures and lots of snowmen.

Here’s a glimpse of the frozen world.

Ice to see you: The dazzling ‘frozen city’, officially known as the Ice and Snow World in China’s Harbin. Photograph: Tyrone Siu/Reuters

The festival contains 2,000 sculptures in a neon-lit, fairy tale-like theme park in temperatures as low as minus 30 degrees Celsius. Photograph: Tyrone Siu/Reuters

The renowned annual festival in north-eastern Heilongjiang province began in 1985 and will have its 35th edition in the new year. Photograph: Tyrone Siu/Reuters

Some 120,000 cubic metres of ice and 111,000 cubic metres of snow have been used to build the Ice and Snow World. Photograph: Tyrone Siu/Reuters

The festival, which began on January 6, runs until February 5. Photograph: Tyrone Siu/Reuters

A team of workers spent 15 days creating the ‘frozen city’ theme park for this year’s festival. Photograph: Kevin Frayer/Getty Images

The festival draws millions of visitors from around the world every year. Photograph: Tyrone Siu/Reuters

Ice structures resembling worldwide landmarks are the highlights of the park. Photograph: Tyrone Siu/Reuters

Lumps of ice are cut, carved and piled up to make impressive sculptures for people visiting the popular event. Photograph: Tyrone Siu/Reuters

All ice used in the theme park are lugged by workers from the Songhua River, a major waterway in Harbin. Photograph: Tyrone Siu/Reuters

Entrance to Harbin Ice and Snow World costs RMB330. Photograph: Tyrone Siu/Reuters

Other than the castles and palaces, there are six giant ice slides each running 320 metres. Photograph: Tyrone Siu/Reuters