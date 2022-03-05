Want to be a plus-size model for Lakme?

IMAGE: Apparel brand aLL is inviting applications from 22-35-year-old plus sized men and women to audition for FDCI X Lakmé Fashion Week to be held in Delhi. Photograph: Kind courtesy FDCIxLakme Fashion Week

Clothing brand aLL - The Plus Size Store is inviting applications from plus sized men and women to showcase their brand's exclusive collection at the coming edition of FDCI x Lakmé Fashion Week to be held in New Delhi (March 23 to 27, 2022).

Who can apply?

Participants who meet the following criteria can apply:

waist size 38 + for women and 44+ for men

age group between 22-35 years

Prior modelling experience is not necessary for auditions and all plus-sized women and men are invited for voluntary participation.

How to participate

To register, participants need to create a walk video for their submissions.

High resolution full length walk video should be between 15 and 20 seconds

Participants need to upload this video on their respective Instagram handle tagging LFW, FDCI and aLL along with mentioning the #aLLplussizeauditions

The auditions will take place virtually on aLL The Plus Size store (@allplussize - IG), (@aLL - theplussizestore - FB) Lakmé Fashion Week (@Lakméfashionwk), (@LakméFashionWeek - FB) and FDCI (@fdciofficial - IG & FB) social media.

The last date to send in your submissions is March 11, 2022.

Walk videos will reviewed by Team FDCI, Lakmé Fashion Week and aLL to select 16-20 models.

The winners will get to walk for the on-ground aLL Plus Size show at FDCI X Lakmé Fashion Week scheduled March 23 to 27, 2022.