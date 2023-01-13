Wah Genelia! Wah!

Like a game of musical chairs, trends come, go, flee and pop in again in a heartbeat.

Fads that were in vogue many chands ago suddenly re-appear and disappear again, a bit like Mumbai's fickle winter. Kabhi ha, kabhi na, kabhi tha.

And style stuff that once enjoyed long ooh-aah moments in the spotlight, are now to be thrashed at the altar of fashion and made chutney out of.

Our Bahadur B-Town Babes are never defeated by capricious, temperamental Dame Fashion. Nope in this war of weft they stand strong, always in their finest bib and tucker. On point.

You wouldn't know it, but it takes a lot to be so well-dressed. Every. Single. Time.

So a few slow claps for the terrific ladies who invariably make the best-dressed roster, day after day, like this week's bunch.

Festive gear with their twinkling undertones and lavish cocktail gowns ruled the roost.

IMAGE: Genelia, who always looks charming and perenially in her early 20s, even when she is playing a done-in wife in Ved, is at her swadeshi tops in a pink, winter confection.

She introduces you to the dhoti pants -- give Messrs Churidar, Salwar, Palazzo & Co a rest.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anmol Jewellers/Instagram

IMAGE: She's Hot (She Knows It): For those who think satin should be strictly reserved for bedsheets and sensual nights, do peek at Bhumi Pednekar and her dainties.

It's a bahut complicated drape. Ruching. Lantern sleeves. Many tempting parachute ripcord kinda strings.

And white toenails cheekily peeping out

Photograph: Kind courtesy Gaia Tree/Instagram

IMAGE: Radhika Madan flashes elegant pins in killer black stilettoes and a Nikita Mhaisalkar killim-ish dress that's big on aztec prints.

Much thought has been put in: The brown belt complements the streaks in her hair and the nail polish is a hat tip to the heels.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nikita Mhaisalkar/Instagram

IMAGE: Is she going sailing? Clubbing? Shopping? Walking on Bandra promenade? Or visiting Amitabh Bachchan, the man of many white suits? Rakul Singh's 90s attire is definitely multi-purpose wear.

Photograph: Kind courtesy APZ/Instagram

IMAGE: Winter mein summer jaisi feeling! We were just talking about sailing and here's Nushrratt Bharuccha in nautical appropriate black and white.

Barefoot boating -- yes! Arabian Sea here she comes...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nushrratt Bharuccha/Instagram