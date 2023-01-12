Pretty, Stylish Mahekk

She's a woman with many faces.

Proof is in the six pics of her below.

They could be six frames of six different women.

Simple. Yet impactful. That's Mahekk Chahal's fashion in a nutshell.

She can take ordinary stuff and transform it into something remarkable.

The Norwegian-born and raised but hailing from a Sikh family, Mahekk first faced the cameras for a Colgate commerical, where all she had to do was smile.

An actor and model she has been a part of the daredevil stunt-based show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 and plays Sarvashreshth Shesh Naag Rani in Naagin 6.

IMAGE: Better from the back!

The LBD gets a worthy promotion.

Mahekk's LBD has a whole lot going for it. Enough to make one wonder if dresses even need backs.

Tiny details like her mascara-clad eyes, glossy lips and pink nails gets this Mehekk avatar more mileage. And, of course, the curls.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Mahekk Chahal/Instagram

IMAGE: Window dressing: Make a point to wear something spectacular when you look out the window.

No dressing gowns or tracks please.

The beige heels make her denim-on-denim wear a little more dressed up without trying too hard.

IMAGE: Safedi ki chamkar: The Ujala-white shirt provides the black cycling shorts with an even more startling contrast.

Throw in a pair of black ankle boots and Mahekk can easily pull off some Khatron Ke Khiladi stunts right on her hotel balcony in Sri Lanka and the folks in the facing skyscraper will have solid entertainment muft mein.

IMAGE: Trapeziums. Triangles. Parallelograms. Rhombuses. There's a whole geometry exam question paper accommodated in the vibrant pattern of her co-ord set.

IMAGE: Ba Da Bum Bum Ba Da Bum Bum: Some songs say so much. Was it written after Mehekk posed in this pizazzy getup?

IMAGE: The Middle Eastern houri effect: This pale blue breezy outfit could have been pinched from Princess Jasmine's dreamy wardrobe.