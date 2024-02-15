News
Rediff.com  » Getahead » When The World Fell In Love

When The World Fell In Love

By REDIFF GETAHEAD
February 15, 2024 13:38 IST
When it comes to Love, there is more than one way of expressing it.

And that's exactly what the world did on February 14, 2024.

 

IMAGE: A couple dressed in traditional Bengali attire stopped for a moment of joy outside the Victoria Memorial monument in Kolkata.
The spring festival, Basant Panchami was also celebrated on the same day.
Photograph: Sahiba Chawdhary/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Tirana, Albania, served up a sweet reminder in case you had forgotten this special day.
Photograph: Florion Goga/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Designer Anya Hindmarch's giant inflatable 'Chubby Hearts' installation in Hong Kong was a perfect selfie spot.
Photograph: Lam Yik/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Here's a new variation of carrying your bride over the threshold.
Komsan Doichaiyapoom-Wilaiwan Pikulkaew and Paichayon Chaloemlom-Suwanna Buachubai got married on Valentine's Day celebration and captured the moment on the newly constructed bridge that parallels the Rama IX Bridge in Bangkok.
Photograph: Chalinee Thirasupa/Reuters

 

IMAGE: It could not get more romantic for Jean Carlos Gomez and Nube Orellana, who kissed each other after exchanging wedding vows on Valentine's Day in front of a heart shaped ice sculpture at Times Square, New York.
Photograph: Mike Segar/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Yes, it's the day of roses, this vendor at the Adderley Street Flower Market in Cape Town seems to be saying.
Photograph: Esa Alexander/Reuters

 

IMAGE: POTUS and FLOTUS's V-Day message to America dotted the lawn at the White House.
Photograph: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Valentine's Day is for pets too.
These heart-shaped cookies were shared with volunteers at the Philippine Animal Welfare Society's annual 'FURst Date' event.
Their aim is to encourage animal lovers to adopt rescues.
Photograph: Eloisa Lopez/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Valentine's Day saw a lovely mass wedding at Ciudad Nezahualcoyotl, Mexico.
Photograph: Luis Cortes/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A couple poses during a symbolic wedding event on Valentine's Day at the Torre Latinoamericana in Mexico City, Mexico.
Photograph: Henry Romero/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A heart outlined with gunny bags and filled with onions -- this Surat vendor had the right marketing idea. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Even hotels have hearts -- lit windows at the Azimut Hotel in Moscow were used to create one on Valentine's Day.
Photograph: Shamil Zhumatov/Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com

REDIFF GETAHEAD
