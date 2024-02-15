When The World Fell In Love

When it comes to Love, there is more than one way of expressing it.

And that's exactly what the world did on February 14, 2024.

IMAGE: A couple dressed in traditional Bengali attire stopped for a moment of joy outside the Victoria Memorial monument in Kolkata.

The spring festival, Basant Panchami was also celebrated on the same day.

Photograph: Sahiba Chawdhary/Reuters

IMAGE: Tirana, Albania, served up a sweet reminder in case you had forgotten this special day.

Photograph: Florion Goga/Reuters

IMAGE: Designer Anya Hindmarch's giant inflatable 'Chubby Hearts' installation in Hong Kong was a perfect selfie spot.

Photograph: Lam Yik/Reuters

IMAGE: Here's a new variation of carrying your bride over the threshold.

Komsan Doichaiyapoom-Wilaiwan Pikulkaew and Paichayon Chaloemlom-Suwanna Buachubai got married on Valentine's Day celebration and captured the moment on the newly constructed bridge that parallels the Rama IX Bridge in Bangkok.

Photograph: Chalinee Thirasupa/Reuters

IMAGE: It could not get more romantic for Jean Carlos Gomez and Nube Orellana, who kissed each other after exchanging wedding vows on Valentine's Day in front of a heart shaped ice sculpture at Times Square, New York.

Photograph: Mike Segar/Reuters

IMAGE: Yes, it's the day of roses, this vendor at the Adderley Street Flower Market in Cape Town seems to be saying.

Photograph: Esa Alexander/Reuters

IMAGE: POTUS and FLOTUS's V-Day message to America dotted the lawn at the White House.

Photograph: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

IMAGE: Valentine's Day is for pets too.

These heart-shaped cookies were shared with volunteers at the Philippine Animal Welfare Society's annual 'FURst Date' event.

Their aim is to encourage animal lovers to adopt rescues.

Photograph: Eloisa Lopez/Reuters

IMAGE: Valentine's Day saw a lovely mass wedding at Ciudad Nezahualcoyotl, Mexico.

Photograph: Luis Cortes/Reuters

IMAGE: A couple poses during a symbolic wedding event on Valentine's Day at the Torre Latinoamericana in Mexico City, Mexico.

Photograph: Henry Romero/Reuters

IMAGE: A heart outlined with gunny bags and filled with onions -- this Surat vendor had the right marketing idea. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Even hotels have hearts -- lit windows at the Azimut Hotel in Moscow were used to create one on Valentine's Day.

Photograph: Shamil Zhumatov/Reuters

