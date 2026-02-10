Valentine's Day: 'The Boy I Like Is Dating Someone Else'

'The guy is committed to someone and still giving you mixed signals. That's never a positive trait in a person,' rediffGURU Ravi Mittal, CEO of Quack Quack, an online dating Web site, and Rebounce, a matrimony platform, tells a 22-year-old girl about the man she has a crush on.

Anonymous: The boy I like is dating another girl. But he is giving me mixed signals.

I am afraid that if I ask him now, I might lose any chance of knowing him and asking him at the right time.

I am 22, he is 26. What should I do?

I understand that you are in a tricky situation.

I am sorry you are getting mixed signals from the person you like. But the important thing here is that he is dating someone else.

Do you really want to get in between two people in a committed relationship?

I understand that you like him and he might also be giving similar vibes but put yourself in the other girl's shoes. How would you feel?

Even if you don't want to go so deep, look at it this way: The guy is committed to someone and still giving you mixed signals. That's never a positive trait in a person.

Do you deserve someone like that?

I think you are undervaluing yourself.

You and the other girl both deserve someone who will be truly interested in you and you alone.

If you still want to go ahead with a confession or continue liking him from afar, I can't force you to stop but I really believe you deserve better.

Hope this helps.

