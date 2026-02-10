HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Valentine's Day: 'The Boy I Like Is Dating Someone Else'

Valentine's Day: 'The Boy I Like Is Dating Someone Else'

By rediffGURU RAVI MITTAL
February 10, 2026 12:44 IST
February 10, 2026 12:44 IST

'The guy is committed to someone and still giving you mixed signals. That's never a positive trait in a person,' rediffGURU Ravi Mittal, CEO of Quack Quack, an online dating Web site, and Rebounce, a matrimony platform, tells a 22-year-old girl about the man she has a crush on.

V-day: The boy I like is dating someone else

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

It feels terrible when the person you like says she/he loves someone else?

But what if the person is aware of your feelings and is simply treating you as an option?

Should you wait and give your love a second chance or move on?

rediffGURU Ravi Mittal, CEO of Quack Quack, an online dating web site, and Rebounce, a matrimony platform, counsels a young girl about how not to confuse hope with reality.

  • You can post your relationship-related questions for rediffGURU Ravi Mittal HERE

Anonymous: The boy I like is dating another girl. But he is giving me mixed signals.
I am afraid that if I ask him now, I might lose any chance of knowing him and asking him at the right time.
I am 22, he is 26. What should I do?

I understand that you are in a tricky situation.

I am sorry you are getting mixed signals from the person you like. But the important thing here is that he is dating someone else.

Do you really want to get in between two people in a committed relationship?

I understand that you like him and he might also be giving similar vibes but put yourself in the other girl's shoes. How would you feel?

Even if you don't want to go so deep, look at it this way: The guy is committed to someone and still giving you mixed signals. That's never a positive trait in a person.

Do you deserve someone like that?

I think you are undervaluing yourself.

You and the other girl both deserve someone who will be truly interested in you and you alone.

If you still want to go ahead with a confession or continue liking him from afar, I can't force you to stop but I really believe you deserve better.

Hope this helps.

  • You can post your relationship-related questions for rediffGURU Ravi Mittal HERE

Please Note: The question and answer in this advisory are published to help the individual asking the question, as well as the large number of readers who read the same.

While we value our readers' requests for privacy and avoid using their actual names along with the question whenever a request is made, we regret that no question will be answered personally via email.

All content herein is written and published online for informational purposes only. It should not be relied on as your only source for advice.

If you choose to rely on any information provided herein, you do so solely at your own risk. Opinions expressed herein cannot necessarily provide advice to fit the exact specifics of the issues of the person requesting advice.

Similarly, information received via an external link embedded in an article cannot be relied on as your only source of advice.

rediffGURU RAVI MITTAL
