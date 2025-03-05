'My Crush Deleted My Request. What Should I Do?'

'Some people are quite private about their social media. I would advise you to respect her boundaries,' says rediffGURU Ravi Mittal, while advising a young engineering student who has a crush on his batchmate.



rediffGURU Ravi Mittal, the CEO and founder of the online dating firm, QuackQuack, is an expert on dating and relationships and can answer your questions.

I am a first year engineering student. I have studied in a boys' school for five years due to which I feel shy with girls.

I have a crush on someone in my class. About two months ago, I had sent a follow request to her but she deleted.

She avoids speaking with boys. But now as we have a team project, she is with me in my group so now she talks with me.

Also till now she hasn't accepted a single follow request of any of the boys in our class.

Whenever I need help in academics, she helps me genuinely.

I want to see her as more than a friend. What should I do?

Should I now send her a follow request?

rediffGURU Ravi Mittal: Dear Anonymous, I know these are exciting years, and at this age, you are bound to feel attracted to people. However, it is also important to understand the meaning of boundaries and consent from a young age.

If she has deleted your request, it only translates to one thing: She is not ready to let you into her inner circle.

Some people are quite private about their social media. If she wanted you to be a part of it, she would add you herself.

She sounds like a private person who likes to keep to herself.

I would advise you to respect her boundaries.

Speak to her as a friend. If there has to be something more than that, it will happen organically. Don't push it.

