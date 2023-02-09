Valentine's Day: 10 Online Dating Tips

Try getting to know them better before allowing yourself to develop any feelings, or your judgment will get clouded by emotions running high, suggests Ravi Mittal, CEO, Quack Quack, an online dating app.

None of us want to waste time, especially while finding the love of our lives; the sooner we find them, the better.

Studies show at least 34% of the population in the dating age search for time-saving approaches to finding success in the online dating world.

India's most downloaded dating app, QuackQuack's Founder and CEO, Ravi Mittal, said, "We currently have 22 million users, and we see a majority of them are in a hurry to find the right match. At least 34% of people mention exactly what they want in their bio or during the first message to save time."

Here are some tips from the dating app:

1. Find a dating app that suits you

There are plenty of online dating apps out there, but some are more suitable for people who are interested in casual dating and chatting online, while others are a better fit for daters who are looking to find a genuine and exclusive relationship.

Some dating apps let you find friends from different corners of the world besides helping you find love.

If your priority lies in finding a person to fall in love and settle with, dating apps that cater to more serious daters seeking the same would be a good choice.

2. Do not get your hopes up

It goes without saying for any form of dating, the moment you get high hopes from every Tom, Dick, and Harry you meet, you are doomed to waste your time and energy on the wrong people.

It is tempting. You'd want to imagine a life with them; stop yourself, or you will fall for everyone and break your heart every time they cease to show interest in you.

Try getting to know them better before allowing yourself to develop any feelings, or your judgment will get clouded by emotions running high.

You'll make better and more practical choices when you are not looking at your matches through rose-tinted glasses.

3. Be clear about what you want

It is best for both you and your future matches if you are clear and upfront about what you are in the market for; add it to your bio if needed.

That way, you will only attract people who want the same level of commitment as you.

4. Meet IRL

Once you get to know your match well enough, don't be shy to meet in person.

Online dating interactions are known to die down because people are scared to ask each other out on a date. Nothing's a bigger waste of time than this.

Next time you have a great connection with your match, ask them out.

5. Virtual first dates are a blessing

Around 22% of users of the Indian dating app QuackQuack had a virtual first date in 2022. You can try it too.

Ask your match to hop on a quick video call before you meet IRL.

You have been chatting through texts, and there are a myriad of things you can't pick from that; a 2-minute video call or first date, however you want to see it, might give you better insight.

At least this way, you won't have to sink hours into an awkward date in case you did not like their personality or their vibe in general during the video call.

6. Match with people who share your interests

Here's the biggest pro of online dating; you can check if a person shares your interests and values and match after. Pulp this feature, and you will save yourself precious time.

The chances of making it work with people who have similar passions are greater than those who don't; it is that simple.

7. Choose coffee dates over dinner dates

You don't know how it's going to pan out; it is better you don't commit to a full-course meal and save your time and money lest it does not work out as you hoped.

8. Don't settle for crumbs

When you can have the whole cake.

Any man or woman who sends a winky face or a hi as their first message to you can be safely eliminated from your list of potential partners.

There's a good chance you are part of their mass messaging; they will only aid in wasting your time.

9. Do not listen to your heart

Your heart craves love and will most likely misguide you to the first person who remotely shows interest in you.

Use your brain while looking for a match online.

Following your heart sounds romantic but often leads to drama and heartbreak.

10. Be resolute

You will be spoilt for choices in dating apps, but if you want a serious relationship and marriage, stop like on every profile that looks attractive; you will waste your time, and there's as well.

Filter out the best match, one who wants the same thing as you see where it goes.

Don't lie to yourself about what you want just because someone has six-pack abs, not even if they have eight-packs. Stick to what you want, no matter what.

