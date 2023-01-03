How to find true love in 2023

This 2023, decide to be yourself.

No matter how long it takes to find love, do not alter yourself to match someone else's idea of the perfect YOU, says Ravi Mittal, CEO, Quack Quack, an online dating app.

Kindly note the image -- a scene from the web series Mismatched that airs on Netflix -- has been posted only for representational purposes.

The New Year brings in new hope.

You'll notice how everyone is talking about the same thing -- soulmate, the love of your life, that special someone.

In fact, the first weekend of the New Year is the busiest for those looking to find a match.

Daters are making resolutions to work on themselves to attract the right partner.

So let me suggest some of the most efficient ways to find love in 2023 and get a real shot at happiness this coming year.

1. You have to look to find love

Meeting your soulmate when you are least expecting is a myth.

It is equivalent to saying you will find a job when you stop applying. And, whether we admit it or not, most of us are expecting to find love every moment of our life.

Hence, the idea "you will find love when you are not looking" is flawed. Human beings are wired to expect things; there is no other way.

Try going out more often.

Socialise and attend interesting events. That's the only way to meet people IRL.

You never know; the next person you talk to might turn out to be your soulmate.

Maximise your chances by not limiting yourself to a particular mode of dating.

While you are waiting to bump into your special someone in a cafe, make sure to sign up with a dating app as well.

Being realistic drastically increases your chances of finding love.

Regardless of what society dictates, you can find worthwhile people anywhere.

2. Similar interests = fewer conflicts

An analysis of our users revealed that people with shared interests have higher chances of falling in love and making it into a happy relationship.

It makes sense; similar interests mean fewer conflicts, more things to do together, and more talking points.

If you are using a dating app to find love, matching with people with identical interests would be your best bet at finding your special someone fast.

Read their profile thoroughly; if you see two or more common interests, give it a shot; it might as well work out.

For people going the more traditional way of dating, you can join a club or a social group to meet someone like-minded.

3. Go slow and steady

Learn to differentiate between love and infatuation.

The first one is a slow burner. It remains steady even after a considerable amount of time has passed and everything about that person has become too familiar and routine.

The latter, however, fades with time. Instant sparks are usually mistaken for love at first sight, but more often than not, it has to do a lot with lust and very little with love.

Patience is everything when you are on the journey to find true love.

Every person who smiles at you and makes your heart skip a beat is not your one true love. It is just a reminder that you have been single for too long.

4. Dating apps to the rescue

The idea that ‘your soulmate will seek you’ out does not work for everyone.

What if while you are waiting for your soulmate to find you, they are waiting for you?

You both are simply waiting. There is a better way. Join a dating app.

Find an app that caters to your desires.

For instance, some dating apps are known for their hook-up culture, while others have more serious users looking for exclusive and genuine relationships.

Since you are looking for love, the latter will benefit you.

Here's what you do:

Sign in.

Set up your profile- use a clear and recently shot image as your profile picture.

Work on your Bio. Use the 30-70 method while writing it. 30 per cent of your bio speaks about you, and the remaining 70 per cent should throw light on what kind of person you are looking for; it will save you a lot of time and energy.

Find people with similar interests and match!

Interact.

Finally, ask them out on a date if everything goes well.

5. Work on yourself

Yes, your true love will love you for the person you are. But that comes later.

Three out of seven say that people first judge you by your external appearance. And you can't blame them.

They don't know you yet to make a decision based on how kind you are. And there is no harm in working on your looks.

Working on yourself is not changing your personality or altering your core beliefs for the person you fancy.

It means brushing your hair, grooming yourself for good hygiene.

It is not just about your appearance.

It is also an indication of your well-organised lifestyle.

Wear fresh and fitted clothes. It makes you look and feel more confident.

Invest your time in pursuing at least one of your passions. Find a hobby.

These all might seem almost unrelated to finding love, but they come in handier than you can imagine while looking for your perfect partner.

6. Happy people attract happy people

True love and a healthy relationship require two happy people.

The only way to get there is to be content with where you are standing.

Happiness is truly magnetic. When you are secure with the things you have, only then will you be ready to accept better things.

Most couples who met each other through a dating app mentioned that to find true love, you must strive to become the person you want.

It doubles your chances when you are an even better version of yourself.

You can only find true love when you show people your true self.