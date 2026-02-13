V-Day RomCom: Why 'Save The Money' Is The Real Scam

You can compound money. You cannot compound being young and stupidly in love. So? 'Don't Play Small' this Valentine's Day, says Vatsal Ramaiya.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

The Valentine's-Day eve WhatsApp buzz

Every February 13, the group chats turn into free financial advice clinics.

The guys' chat:

'Bro, Rs 5,000 dinner tomorrow = Rs 48,200 in 10 years at 12%. Just order Swiggy, split the bill, and top up your SIP. Discipline over dopamine.'

Key Points Money can grow later, moments can't. You can earn more money in the future, but you can't relive being young, in love, and fully alive today.

Saving shouldn't kill romance. Being responsible with money is good, but using it as an excuse to avoid effort slowly drains love and connection.

Balance is the real win. Build wealth with discipline, but also spend thoughtfully on memories that make life and love feel meaningful.

The girls' chat (same second):

'He just suggested 'home date to save for future'. I spent an hour on my makeup for Netflix? And chill? With ads? Girl, bye.'

And then comes the killer line everyone screenshots and forwards like it's the Bhagavad Gita of personal finance: 'Real love is compound interest, not compound disappointment on Feb 15 when the bill arrives.'

They type it, feel wise, hit send, and go back to scrolling reels while their own love life is on 0.5% interest with no liquidity.

Let's run their favourite calculation properly, because they love numbers but hate context.

Rs 5,000 today at 12% CAGR in:

10 years ≈ Rs 15,500

20 years ≈ Rs 48,200

30 years ≈ Rs 1.49 lakh

40 years ≈ Rs 4.6 lakh

Looks sexy on a Canva graphic. But here's what they never put in the screenshot:

The 28-year-old version of you who could have taken her out, made her laugh till she snorted, held her hand across the table while the city lights flickered, and created a night she'll still talk about when she's 60?

That person is dead forever.

No investment revives the exact second she looked at you like you were the only man on earth.

No Nifty brings back the dress she wore just for you, the perfume that's now discontinued, or the way your heart actually raced when she smiled.

The V-Day scam

You can compound money. You cannot compound being young, stupidly in love, and alive right now.

From his side (the peasant edition):

'I'm building generational wealth, babe. Let's chill at home.'

Translation: I'm scared of looking like I care too much, so I'll hide behind 'future security'.

Ten years later he has extra Rs 48k and zero stories worth telling. His most romantic memory is the time the bank gave him a free calendar.

From her side (the peasant edition):

'He's so responsible, saving for our future.'

Translation: I've been trained to feel guilty for wanting effort.

Three years later she's single, her portfolio is decent, but her heart is on a permanent budget diet. Her most exciting Valentine's memory is the year Zomato gave free garlic bread.

The ultimate peasant couple moment?

He buys a Rs 200 teddy bear from the traffic signal, names it 'Future Wealth Bear', posts 'Love doesn't need money… #FrugalCouple'.

She hugs it once for the story, then it lives on the shelf collecting dust while she quietly wonders why love started feeling like a cost-cutting exercise.

Or the girl who proudly says, 'I made him a PowerPoint of our savings goals instead of going out.'

He flips through 18 slides of pie charts titled 'Our Love Portfolio -- Q1 2026'.

Romance level: negative 47%.

They both feel virtuous. Their friends feel second-hand embarrassment.

Are you dating a human or a Groww alert?

Now flip to the people who actually get it.

He says (out loud, not in the boys' group):

'I'm investing 35%-40% of my income every month so one day you never have to check a price tag again.

But tonight? Tonight I want to see you in that dress, watch your eyes light up when the dessert comes, steal a kiss in the lift like we're teenagers.

Because memories compound too -- and the best ones don't show up on my portfolio tracker.'

She says (finally being honest):

'I don't want you broke. I don't want you blowing three months' salary on some Maldives proposal.

But I also don't want to spend every Valentine's wondering if I'm dating a man or a Groww alert.

I want to feel chosen tonight… and know we're building something real tomorrow.

Both are possible.'

To living like kings and queens now -- and still stacking crores later

They go to a nice place (Rs 4,500-7,000 total -- thoughtful, not stupid).

They dress up. They laugh. They talk about the future like it's an exciting movie they're writing together, not a boring Excel sheet.

He raises his glass:

'To one life. To one drive. To living like kings and queens now -- and still stacking crores later.'

She clinks back:

'To not dying with the biggest portfolio and the emptiest stories.'

That's the difference between peasants and royalty.

Peasants treat romance like an expense category to minimise.

Royals treat it like a performance -- one night, one shot, make it unforgettable -- while still running a disciplined portfolio on the side.

Don't die with a fat bank account and a heart full of...

Because here's the dirty little secret no one says out loud:

The Rs 5,000 dinner doesn't actually cost you Rs 1.49 lakh in 30 years.

Inflation eats half of that anyway.

What it actually costs is one irreplaceable night when you were young enough to feel everything fully.

And what it gives you?

A memory that keeps compounding in your heart every single time you remember it.

A story she still tells her friends 15 years later with the same sparkle in her eyes.

A moment that makes both of you look at each other at 50 and smile like idiots because you didn't play small when it mattered.

One life. One drive: Don't die rich and boring.

Don't die with a fat bank account and a heart full of 'what ifs'.

Build the wealth -- yes, max your SIPs, diversify, stay disciplined, be smart.

But never let future numbers steal the present magic.

Spend smart ' Love fierce ' Build big

Because when you're old, sitting on whatever crores you managed to stack, the stories that will actually make you smile won't be the ones about the SIPs you never missed.

They'll be the nights you made each other feel alive.

Happy Valentine's, legends.

Go make a memory worth more than any compound interest table. Then wake up tomorrow and keep stacking anywayDon't play small.