US Visa Shocker: Make Social Media Public Throughout!

July 21, 2025 10:25 IST

The US embassy has directed all international students aspiring to study in the United States to adjust privacy settings on their social media profiles to 'public' not just while applying for a visa but during their entire course of study, effective immediately.

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Michael Burrows/Pexels

Even as the academic session in the United States prepares to commence in August, the US embassy in India has issued a new directive.

All international students aspiring to study in the United States must keep their social media profiles public not just while applying for a visa but during their entire course of study.

'Effective immediately, all individuals applying for an F, M or J non-immigrant visa are requested to adjust the privacy settings on all of their social media accounts to 'public' to facilitate vetting necessary to establish their identity and admissibility to the United States under US law,' the US embassy spokesperson in New Delhi said in a statement.

This means that full-time students, vocational students and exchange visitors from India who are seeking US visas will have to make their social media profiles 'public' for establishing their identity and 'admissibility' to the United States under US law.

'We cannot guarantee that students or exchange visitor visa applicants without an existing appointment will be able to schedule an interview this summer,' the embassy added.

'The State Department is committed to protecting our nation and our citizens by upholding the highest standards of national security and public safety through our visa process.

'A US visa is a privilege, not a right. If you have already scheduled a student or exchange visitor visa appointment for this summer, please follow the latest guidance on social media settings and visa application procedures,' the US embassy underscored.

The announcement comes in the wake of recent cases involving several international students in US academic institutions who have been penalised for their remarks about international conflicts, especially the Israel-Palestine war.

Since January 2025, India has been in talks with United States and the Trump administration for ways to streamline international student and travel visas and citizenship.

The latest directive, which raises serious concerns about privacy and personal freedom, will play a major role in the US government's approach to monitoring international students' activities online.

  • Have questions about studying abroad? Ask rediffGURUS HERE.

