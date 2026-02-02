HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Gosh! No Wonder Tamannaah, Janhvi Are Fans Of....

By RISHIKA SHAH
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Last updated on: February 02, 2026 12:21 IST

A good belt is no longer just about keeping things in place. It’s the quickest way to add structure and a whole lot of style to even the simplest outfit.

From traditional saris and lehengas to dresses and shirts, celebrities are showing us how cinching one's waist can completely change the vibe of a look.

This is how you can turn the most basic outfit boujee with a belt. 

Janhvi Kapoor

IMAGE: A South Indian sari paired with heavy gold jewellery can make any girl feel pretty but Janhvi Kapoor takes it a notch higher with a gold waist chain. Cinching her off-white sari perfectly, the gold belt pulls the entire look together. Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

 

Sonam Kapoor

IMAGE: Sonam Kapoor brings back the 80s with a chunky brown utility belt over an orange dress. It’s stylish, functional and adds a cool, fashion-forward edge. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonam Kapoor/Instagram

 

Kriti Sanon

IMAGE: Low-slung belts are having a moment and Kriti shows how to do it right. Worn with a maroon slit dress, the belt adds a subtle throwback vibe. You can also pair this style with low-rise denims and boots for a full '90s feel. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Sanon/Instagram

 

Hina Khan

IMAGE: Belts aren’t just for western wear. Hina Khan accessorises her printed lehenga with shoulder-grazing danglers and a metallic gold belt that neatly holds the dupatta in place while adding a glamorous touch. Photograph: Kind courtesy Hina Khan/Instagram

 

Khushi Kapoor

IMAGE: Khushi Kapoor goes all out with an emerald waist chain over her heavy pink sari. It matches her jewellery beautifully. Photograph: Kind courtesy Khushi Kapoor/Instagram

 

Kiara Advani

IMAGE: Mixing modern with desi, Kiara Advani styles her zebra-printed lehenga with a tan belt. The contrast adds a chic, unexpected twist to an otherwise classic look. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kiara Advani/Instagram

 

Tamannaah Bhatia

IMAGE: Corset belts are everywhere and Tamannaah Bhatia shows how to style them the right way. She cinches her crisp white shirt with a vibrant blue corset belt that perfectly matches her bell bottoms. Photograph: Kind courtesy Tamannaah Bhatia/Instagram

