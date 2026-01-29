Want To Ace The Airport Look? Suhana, Janhvi Have Tips

Let’s be honest, the airport is the one place where fashion and comfort have to coexist.

Long security lines, hours of sitting, surprise naps and that mid-flight stretch demand outfits that won’t betray you halfway through the journey. But that doesn’t mean you have to look like you just rolled out of bed.

The new airport style is all about outfits you can sit in for hours, walk fast in and still look cute enough for a ‘I woke up like this’ selfie.

Here’s how you can make the airport feel like a runway minus the discomfort.

Katrina Kaif

IMAGE: Katrina Kaif proves that you don’t really need to overthink airport looks. A simple tank top and jeans get an instant glow-up when you throw on an oversized denim jacket. Add a delicate gold necklace to elevate the basic outfit. Photograph: Kind courtesy Katrina Kaif/Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor

IMAGE: When your brain refuses to function pre-flight, a tracksuit is your best friend. Janhvi Kapoor shows how to save it from looking like you've just come from a jog by styling it with chunky sneakers and a little makeup. Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor /Instagram

Shanaya Kapoor

IMAGE: Airports are the only place where wear you can show up in a faux fur coat midsummer and no one will judge. Shanaya Kapoor styles hers with a sweatshirt and denims, perfect for Mumbai girls who rarely get to wear their winter wear in the city. Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor /Instagram

Kriti Sanon

IMAGE: If your flight includes lounge hopping and wine sipping, take notes from Kriti Sanon. Trousers paired with a bralette and cropped jacket give front-page energy while still being relaxed enough for travel. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Sanon /Instagram

Shreya Chaudhary

IMAGE: This is a low-effort look that allows you to look cute. Put on a cropped top with denims, accessorise with a cap and statement neckpiece and you’re all set. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shreya Chaudhary /Instagram

Ananya Panday

IMAGE: For the girls who like to look a little nerd-core, Ananya Panday layers a shirt with a cute sweater, then adds fun twist with vibrant footwear. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday /Instagram

Suhana Khan