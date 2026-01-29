HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Get Ahead » Want To Ace The Airport Look? Suhana, Janhvi Have Tips

Want To Ace The Airport Look? Suhana, Janhvi Have Tips

By RISHIKA SHAH
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 29, 2026 15:42 IST

x

Let’s be honest, the airport is the one place where fashion and comfort have to coexist.

Long security lines, hours of sitting, surprise naps and that mid-flight stretch demand outfits that won’t betray you halfway through the journey. But that doesn’t mean you have to look like you just rolled out of bed.

The new airport style is all about outfits you can sit in for hours, walk fast in and still look cute enough for a ‘I woke up like this’ selfie.

Here’s how you can make the airport feel like a runway minus the discomfort. 

Katrina Kaif

IMAGE: Katrina Kaif proves that you don’t really need to overthink airport looks. A simple tank top and jeans get an instant glow-up when you throw on an oversized denim jacket. Add a delicate gold necklace to elevate the basic outfit. Photograph: Kind courtesy Katrina Kaif/Instagram

 

Janhvi Kapoor

IMAGE: When your brain refuses to function pre-flight, a tracksuit is your best friend. Janhvi Kapoor shows how to save it from looking like you've just come from a jog by styling it with chunky sneakers and a little makeup. Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor /Instagram

 

Shanaya Kapoor

IMAGE: Airports are the only place where wear you can show up in a faux fur coat midsummer and no one will judge. Shanaya Kapoor styles hers with a sweatshirt and denims, perfect for Mumbai girls who rarely get to wear their winter wear in the city. Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor /Instagram

 

Kriti Sanon

IMAGE: If your flight includes lounge hopping and wine sipping, take notes from Kriti Sanon. Trousers paired with a bralette and cropped jacket give front-page energy while still being relaxed enough for travel. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Sanon /Instagram

 

Shreya Chaudhary

IMAGE: This is a low-effort look that allows you to look cute. Put on a cropped top with denims, accessorise with a cap and statement neckpiece and you’re all set. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shreya Chaudhary /Instagram

 

Ananya Panday

IMAGE: For the girls who like to look a little nerd-core, Ananya Panday layers a shirt with a cute sweater, then adds fun twist with vibrant footwear. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday /Instagram

 

Suhana Khan 

IMAGE Long flight ahead? Suhana Khan’s look is your answer. A printed body-hugging tee with baggy track pants and sneakers is perfect for sitting comfortably while still giving off effortless diva vibes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Suhana Khan/Instagram

RISHIKA SHAH
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Pooja, Shehnaaz Are In Love With...
Pooja, Shehnaaz Are In Love With...
When Ananya, Rashmika Date...
When Ananya, Rashmika Date...
2016 Is Trending And Kriti, Ananya Are Loving It
2016 Is Trending And Kriti, Ananya Are Loving It
Kareena, Alia, Katrina Keep Valentino's Legacy Alive...
Kareena, Alia, Katrina Keep Valentino's Legacy Alive...
Alia, Pooja, Khushi Are Having A Pyjama Party
Alia, Pooja, Khushi Are Having A Pyjama Party

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Why Was Everyone Eating Khichdi At Davos?

webstory image 2

E-Power: 8 Foods With The Most Vitamin E

webstory image 3

The 9 Prettiest Railways Stations of India

VIDEOS

Ajit Pawar plane crash Shiv Sena s Raju Waghmare calls for probe on VSR s aircraft manufacturer3:03

Ajit Pawar plane crash Shiv Sena s Raju Waghmare calls...

Where has our Pinki gone Crashed flight attendant Pinki Mali s family members are emotionally shaken1:17

Where has our Pinki gone Crashed flight attendant Pinki...

Mortal remains of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar taken from Vidya Pratishthan Ground in Baramati1:10

Mortal remains of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar taken...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO