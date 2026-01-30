The Most Bizarre Looks At Paris Couture Week 2026

The recently-concluded Paris Haute Couture Week wasn’t about everyday outfits; it was about pushing each designer's imagination to its limits.

While most designers create art on the runway, there were looks this season that felt straight-up surreal. From scorpion tails to connected twins and holographic universes, these are the outfits that made fashion fans do a double take.

Schiaparelli’s Scorpio Sister

IMAGE: Schiaparelli delivered one of the most bizarre moments with a look called the Scorpion Sisters. The translucent bustier morphs into a scorpion tail made with lace and 3D motifs. It was a play on danger and beauty that looks less like clothes and more like fashion mythology. Photograph: Kind courtesy Schiaparelli/Instagram

Satin Bird Pumps

IMAGE: Only a couture show would showcase footwear that looks like tiny birds perched on your feet. Schiaparelli’s Satin Bird Pump features hand-sculpted bird heads and curved heels. Photograph: Kind courtesy Schiaparelli/Instagram

Bird Body Jacket

IMAGE: Another Schiaparelli standout was a jacket that looked like a bird’s body; it was covered in thousands of embroidered feathers, complete with 3D bird beak details. Photograph: Kind courtesy Schiaparelli/Instagram

Rahul Mishra's Underwater Splash

IMAGE: Interpreting the elements of nature in his collection, Rahul Mishra gave a look inspired by water that felt like motion frozen in time, with a mask covering the model’s face like she was submerged under waves. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rahul Mishra/Instagram

Wind Apparition Dress

IMAGE: Another Mishra piece looked like wind itself took the shape of this sheer black dress with its exaggerated Victorian hips and airy shimmer covering the model’s face, making her look like a ghost in couture. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rahul Mishra/Instagram

Gaurav Gupta's Connected Duo

IMAGE: Gaurav Gupta’s one look featured two models walking side-by-side, connected by fabric, symbolising that even though we are in different bodies, we are one. Photograph: Kind courtesy Gaurav Gupta/Instagram

Universe Woman

IMAGE: At Gupta’s show, this model fully embraced cosmic fantasy in a holographic metallic dress with face paint, crystals and stark black hands and feet, like the universe took human form. Photograph: Kind courtesy Gaurav Gupta/Instagram

Dior's Mongoose

IMAGE: A Dior model wore a sculpted dress with flowers and fur but it was the shiny mongoose she carried that stole the show. It was quirky, unexpected, and memorably weird. Photograph: Kind courtesy Christian Dior/Instagram

Valentino's Egyptian Tribute