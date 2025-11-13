Jawaharlal Nehru's Journey: 12 Historic Places

As we celebrate the 136th anniversary of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru's birth, let's embark on a journey to places in India, and across the world, that had a connection with India's first prime minister.

A nationalist, freedom fighter, pioneering statesman, he was a dreamer of modern India. And beloved Chacha Nehru, which is why Novemebr 14 is also Children's Day in India.

Nehru was India's longest serving prime minister too and was in office for nearly 17 years till his death.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Balasub/Wikimedia Commons

1. Swaraj Bhavan, Allahabad

This was the house where Jawaharlal Nehru was born in 1889 and where he lived, off and on, until 1930.

The mansion has 42 rooms and is home to several valuable historic items -- Mahatma Gandhi’s hand-operated spinning wheel or charkha, vintage images from India’s struggle for freedom, treasured items of the Nehru family. And even a basement room where meetings were held.

Nehru's daughter late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was born here.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Justin Jude Francis/Wikimedia Commons

2. Anand Bhavan, Allahabad

After offering their original residence to be used as the Indian National Congress’s regional headquarters, the Nehru family built another home nearby, naming it Anand Bhavan or a home of happiness.

There is a planetarium on the grounds, built in honour of Nehru's interest in science and desire for India to develop its scientific temper.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Stephen McKay/Wikimedia Commons

3. Harrow School, London

Nehru went on to become a distinguished lawyer, but he received his initial education in England, first at Harrow, outside London.

Photograph: Kind courtesy The Lud/ Wikimedia Commons

4. Inner Temple, London

He trained in law at Inner Temple, one of the four inns of Court, becoming a barrister in 1912 (one had to belong to an inn to become a barrister in England).

Soon after, Nehru came back to India and stepped into public life, dedicating himself to the freedom movement.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vroomtrapit/Wikimedia Commons

5. Allahabad High Court, Allahabad

On his return to India by passenger liner in August 1912, he began his law career at Allahabad High Court, attempting to establish himself as a practising lawyer.

But his heart was not in law or his practice, even being the son of Motilal Nehru, one of the most famous barristers of India of the time, and he was drawn to the freedom movement and nationalist politics.

Photograph: ANI

6. Naini Central Jail, Nainital

Nehru first joined Annie Besant's Home Rule League, but was later influenced by the thinking of Mohandas K Gandhi, who had recently returned from South Africa and he got involved with the Mahatma's political campaign along with his father.

Nehru was imprisoned eight times for his role in the non-cooperative movement, as he fought shoulder to shoulder with Gandhi to win India her independence. He sacrificed nine long years of his life between different jails, his first stint being at Lucknow District Jail in December 1921.

He spent 97 days confined in Naini Central Jail and was released January 26, 1931. At Naini Jail and other jails before and thereafter, he continued writing to his daughter, Indira. This collection of letters, in which he introduced her at great length to world history, was later published as Glimpses of World History and was a continuation of Letters from a Father to His Daughter.

Photograph: Kind courtesy gpr fix/X

7. Almora Prison, Almora

When he was at at Almora Prison (pic above) he finished writing Toward Freedom: The Autobiography of Jawaharlal Nehru between 1934-1935.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jonathansammy/Wikimedia Commons

8. Ahmednagar Fort, near Ahmednagar

Between 1942 and 1945, Nehru lived in seclusion within Ahmednagar Fort in Maharashtra. During those quiet years, he wrote The Discovery of India, an ode to India and her richness and wonderful spirit.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Dharven Panchal/Wikimedia Commons

9. Red Fort, Delhi

'Fellow countrymen, it has been my privilege to serve India and the cause of India's freedom for many years. Today I address you for the first time officially as the First Servant of the Indian people, pledged to their service and their betterment. I am here because you willed it so and I remain here so long as you choose to honour me with your confidence...'

A day after his memorable Tryst with Destiny speech at the Parliament House, Nehru said these famous words from the red sandstone ramparts of the historic Red Fort, after unfurling the India's glorious tricolour on August 15, 1947.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anaga elsa/Wikimedia Commons

10. Teen Murti Bhavan

The Delhi white stone and stucco landmark once served as the official residence of Jawaharlal Nehru throughout his years in office, till his death in May 1964.

Once the home of the Commander in Chief of the British India Army, the grand 30-acre estate has a monument dedicated to three cavalrymen, hence the name Teen Murti. The statue was built to pay homage to the troops from the princely states of Hyderabad, Mysore and Jodhpur, who displayed fantastic courage during the First World War.

Indira Gandhi converted Teen Murti into a museum.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tamjeed Ahmed/Wikimedia Commons

11. Chashme Shahi Garden, Srinagar

Nehru had an unsual connection with these pretty Kashmiri gardens, established in 1632 by decree of Emperor Shah Jahan. The spring’s water is believed to offer health benefits. And Nehru often brought its water to Delhi.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Prime Minister's Office/Wikimedia Commons

12. Shantivan, Delhi

On the banks of the Yamuna at Shantivan, Nehru was cremated before an estimated 1.5 million people on May 28, 1964. The place became a beautifully-landscaped commemorative site and garden, close to Raj Ghat.

Late PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee, then a Rajya Sabha MP, delivered a eulogy to him in Parliament thereafter. As per his wishes, some of Nehru's ashes were immersed into the Ganga at the Sangam, Allahabad and rest were scattered across India.