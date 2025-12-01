HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
9 Of The World's Most Crowded Cities, Jakarta Now Leads

9 Of The World's Most Crowded Cities, Jakarta Now Leads

By Rediff Get Ahead
Last updated on: December 01, 2025
Last updated on: December 01, 2025 19:25 IST

Jakarta overtakes Tokyo to become the most heavily-populated city in the world, with 42 million inhabitants, according to a November 2025 UN report on megacities.

The count of megacities has surged too, from just eight in 1975 to 33 by 2025, with Asia alone home to 19 of them.

In the future, by 2050, it is expected that there will be 37 megacities as per the same report, with Dhaka projected to be the most populous city then with 52 million population.

 jakarta

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jeffry S.S./Pexels

1. Jakarta, Indonesia 

The Indonesian capital now tops the global urban chart -- 42 million people call Jakarta home.

 dhaka

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sifat777/Wikimedia Commons

2. Dhaka, Bangladesh

Bangladesh's main city and capital, edged ahead of Tokyo too. 37 million folks live within its ever-growing city limits. By 2050, Dhaka is likely to have nearly 52 million, says the UN, a growth has been partly driven till now by global warming.

 tokyo

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nick Kwan/Pexels

3. Tokyo, Japan

Japan’s imperial seat of power since the 19th century, has now has fallen, population-wise, to third place with 33 million. Tokyo's rankings fell when the UN employed a new basis so its methodology depicts the skyrocketing urbanisation in a more correct manner, while classifying cities and towns.

 delhi

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bijay chaurasia/Wikimedia Commons

4. New Delhi, India

The nation’s power centre, Delhi, houses 30.2 million Indians. 

 shanghai

Photograph: Kind courtesy Yuzhe Yang/Pexels

5. Shanghai

One of China’s biggest urban centres, famous for its futuristic skyline, Shanghai has 29.6 million people living in its highrises, filling its busy streets and growing neighbourhoods.

Guangzhou

Photograph: Kind courtesy Matthew Zheng/Pexels

6. Guangzhou, China

A major city in southern China, sitting along the Pearl River, roughly 120 km from Hong Kong and about 145 km from Macau, it is a key megapolis in this fast-growing urban belt. Population: 27.6 million.

cairo 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Wael El Sisi/Wikimedia Commons

7. Cairo, Egypt

The ancient setttlement on the banks of the Nile is the most populated city of the Middle East and Africa, with 25 million residents.

 manila

Photograph: Pixabay

8. Manila, Philippines 

This busy Philippine city on Manila Bay, that serves as the country’s main seat of government, remains one of its most crowded urban areas -- 24.7 million people live here.

 kolkata

Photograph: Kind courtesy Apoorva Karlekar/Wikimedia Commons

 

9. Kolkata, India

The second Indian city to make this list, Kolkata has 22.5 million residing within its city limits.

