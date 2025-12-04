HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Red Fort 4th Most Visited Tourist Attraction

Red Fort 4th Most Visited Tourist Attraction

By Sneha Sasikumar
December 04, 2025 09:08 IST

The Red Fort attracted 5 per cent of domestic tourists in FY25.

Photograph: Kind courtesy PerSona77/wikipedia.org/Creative Commons
 

The Archaeological Survey of India reopened the Red Fort to the public on November 16, six days after a blast killed 15 people near the monument and injured several others.

A symbol of India's heritage, the Red Fort attracts millions of tourists every year.

It ranked fourth among centrally protected monuments for domestic visitors in FY25.

The Taj Mahal remained the most-visited site for both domestic and foreign visitors.

Within Delhi, the Red Fort ranked second next to the Qutub Minar, drawing 36.37 per cent of domestic tourists and 16.7 per cent of foreign visitors in FY25.

Delhi ranked sixth among states and UTs in attracting foreign tourists, with 9.55 per cent of visits in FY25.

Maharashtra topped the list. Delhi's share of domestic visits was relatively lower at 1.57 per cent, placing it 14th nationally.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff

Sneha Sasikumar
Source: source
