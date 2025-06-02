top 10 courses for commerce students after class 12

Nayagam PP, career counsellor and founder of EduJob360, shortlists the 10 emerging undergraduate courses that are redefining commerce education in India.

It's that time of the year when students and parents are grappling with choices -- which courses will guarantee a good career after class 12?

While students are increasingly preferring the science and arts streams, if one looks at the admission figures, the number of students who have opted for a BCom degree has remained more or less stable over the years.

In today’s dynamic economic landscape, commerce and management education is crucial for a global career.

As more industries embrace automation, data analytics and fintech, there is a growing demand for professionals with special skills and a flexible personality.

Here are 10 emerging undergraduate courses that are redefining commerce education in India:

1. BCom (strategic finance)

This programme combines the classical concepts of commerce with sophisticated financial tactics, hence readying students for corporate finance, investment analysis and financial planning positions.

Skills required: Analytical thinking, financial modelling, business acumen, strategic decision-making and quantitative aptitude.

2. BCom (international accounting)

This course is for students aspiring for careers worldwide in accounting and finance.

It emphasises on International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), international auditing techniques and cross-border compliance, making it ideal for careers with multinational companies, Big Four accounting firms and global tax consulting firms.

Skills required: Numerical accuracy, regulatory knowledge, attention to detail, global mindset and fluency in financial laws.

3. BCom (computer applications)

With digital transformation sweeping through sectors, this course amalgamates commerce and technology in the most unique way.

Students are trained in accounting software such as Tally, ERP tools, database management and programming basics that are critical for fintech, accounting technology and data-driven business professions.

Skills required: Computer proficiency, software knowledge, data analysis, technology flexibility and problem-solving.

4. Bachelor of management studies (BMS)

One of the most popular management programmes for commerce lovers, BMS provides an in-depth study of business operations, entrepreneurship, strategic management and leadership skills.

It typically incorporates internships and industry projects to create real-life exposure.

Skills required: Communication, critical thinking, leadership, negotiation and team management.

5. Bachelor of business administration (BBA) in business analytics

This course trains students to unlock the power of data to help make business decisions.

With lectures on data mining, visualisation, predictive analytics and business intelligence, it's perfect for those looking to pursue data-driven positions across industries.

Skills required: Logical thinking, Excel/SQL skills, interpreting data and visualisation software (Power BI, Tableau).

6. BBA in international business

Globalisation has rendered this course more relevant than ever.

It prepares students to conduct business in international markets, foreign trade, cross-cultural management and global supply chains.

Language training and study abroad modules are usually integrated into the course.

Skills required: Global economics, negotiation skills, language skills, cultural sensitivity and adaptability.

7. Bachelor of financial markets (BFM)

Ideal for students who are interested in stock markets, investment banking and trading.

Modules on equity research, risk management, derivatives and portfolio construction are a part of the course.

Most graduates opt for certifications such as CFA simultaneously.

Skills required: Risk analysis, quantitative skills, financial forecasting, ethical judgment and economic intuition.

8. Chartered accountancy (CA)

One of India's and the world's most esteemed professional courses, it educates students and aspiring professionals about taxation, auditing, corporate law and financial reporting.

Though rigorous, it holds incredible career opportunities with handsome rewards and remuneration.

Skills required: Discipline, precision, analytical thinking, self-study, commitment.

9. Cost and management accountancy (CMA)

Unlike CA, CMA is concerned with internal financial effectiveness like budgeting, cost management and performance measurement.

It's especially preferred in manufacturing, service sectors and corporates who are seeking cost savings and strategic decision-making.

Skills required: Strategic thinking, cost management, budgeting, time discipline and financial acumen.

10. Company secretary (CS)

This professional course excels at corporate governance, company law, compliance and secretarial practices.

CS professionals have a crucial role in regulatory issues and board-level advisory in all industries.

Skills required: Legal expertise, drafting skills, ethics, corporate law experience and regulatory attention detail.