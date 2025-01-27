5 Tips To Manage Winter Allergies

Instead of hitting the snooze button and snuggling under your blankets, take charge of your health and exercise indoors, advises Dr Manjusha Agarwal.

You can post your health-related questions to rediffGURUS HERE.

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Towfiqu barbhuiya/Pexels.com

Cough. Congestion. Allergies.

The winter months bring along a plethora of health challenges for people of all age groups including children, adults, pregnant women, senior citizens and those with weakened immunity.

The drop in temperature can take a toll on your immune system, making you prone to infections like the flu, colds and other illnesses.

The cold weather can also cause sluggishness due to a lack of sunlight. This, in turn, can cause mood swings and lower energy levels.

If you stay in a place where the temperature dips below 10 degrees, it raises the chances of respiratory problems such as asthma, bronchitis, pneumonia, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), nasal congestion, cold, cough and sore throat.

If you are working in or travelling to colder places, you might experience joint pain, nausea, vomiting, gastrointestinal problems, skin problems including dry and itchy skin, inflammation, redness, eczema, psoriasis flare-ups, dermatitis and allergic reactions.

Some people also suffer from heart attacks or strokes.

Prevention and timely care is extremely crucial to protect your health in lower temperatures. Do not neglect any abnormal changes in the body.

Always keep numbers of emergency services on your speed dial.

The focus should be following healthy habits and consuming nutritious foods to stay warm, boost your immune system and keep infections at bay.

Follow these five healthy habits:

1. Don't miss out on vitamin C-rich foods

It is a no-brainer that the cold weather aids bacteria, germs and viruses that cause colds and flu and give you a tough time.

You should make sure that the food you eat boosts your immunity.

Having an ideal amount of vitamin C in your diet will help increase the production of white blood cells that act as a shield when it comes to tackling any infections so make sure you're having citrus fruits.

Ginger and garlic are loaded with antibacterial, antiviral and anti-inflammatory properties that help the body fight infections.

Dark green leafy vegetables -- spinach and kale for example -- contain antioxidants and vitamins A and C that are required to boost your immunity.

Nuts and seeds like almonds, walnuts, sunflower seeds and pumpkin seeds are packed with vitamin E.

Stay away from junk, spicy, oily, canned and processed foods to keep the heart healthy.

2. Ensure proper hydration

When it is cold, many people end up drinking less water and hence suffer from dehydration. This could damage your kidneys and invite a host of other health problems so try to increase your fluid intake.

You can sip on a warm cup of herbal tea -- peppermint, chamomile, ginger -- soups, broths or munch on water-rich foods such as cucumbers and watermelon.

Try to avoid excessive consumption of sodas, colas and caffeine.

3. Stay active even during the colder days

You will be tempted to stay under the blanket when the weather outside is cold. Instead, take charge of your health and exercise indoors to enhance your mood, improve your blood circulation, strengthen your muscles, manage joint pain, maintain optimum weight and boost your immune system.

Try walking, yoga, gymming or Pilates. Dress warmly, and exercise for about 30 minutes a day.

4. Sleep well

Did you know sleeping for a minimum of 8 to 9 hours daily can help boost immunity?

Make sure to create a cosy sleep environment in the bedroom.

Use a warm blanket and avoid screen time just before hitting the sack.

5. Pay attention to the skin

Use moisturiser and sunscreen to protect your skin and keep it soft and supple.

Don't ignore skin problems like acne, breakouts or rashes; check with your doctor.

Dr Manjusha Agarwal is a senior consultant-internal medicine at Gleneagles Hospital, Parel, Mumbai.

You can post your health-related questions to rediffGURUS HERE.



Disclaimer: All content and media herein is written and published online for informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice. It should not be relied on as your only source for advice.

Please always seek the guidance of your doctor or a qualified health professional with any questions you may have regarding your health or a medical condition. Do not ever disregard the advice of a medical professional, or delay in seeking it because of something you have read herein.

If you believe you may have a medical or mental health emergency, please call your doctor, go to the nearest hospital, or call emergency services or emergency helplines immediately. If you choose to rely on any information provided herein, you do so solely at your own risk.