8 Tips: How To Stay Healthy In The Heat

IMAGE: A girl covers her head with a jacket to protect herself from the heat in New Delhi, April 17, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

How to stay healthy in worsening temperatures: What to do, what to avoid.

As several parts of India are struggling to cope with the rising heatwave, it is important to take necessary precautions while stepping out in order to avoid heat related illnesses due to exposure to high temperatures.

Excessive humidity combined with strenuous physical activity can cause heat cramps followed by heat exhaustion and finally heat stroke.

The following measures are important to combat heat related diseases and stay healthy this summer:

IMAGE: A man quenches his thirst. Photograph: PTI Photo

1. Drink extra fluids. To prevent dehydration, drink plenty of water, natural fruit juices, or vegetable juice every day.

Since heat-related illnesses can also result from salt depletion, it is advisable to substitute an electrolyte-rich sports drink for water during periods of extreme heat and humidity.

Use ORS, homemade drinks like lassi, rice water, lemon water, buttermilk, etc diluted with plenty of water to re-hydrate the body.

2. A general recommendation for those doing moderate- to high-intensity exercise is to drink at least two cups of fluid two to three hours before exercise, and consider adding another 1 glass of water or sports drink right before exercise.

During exercise, you should consume another glass of water every 20 minutes, even if you don't feel thirsty. Also, drink another 1 glass of water within a half hour after exercise.

Take additional precautions when exercising or working outdoors.

3. Avoid fluids containing either caffeine or alcohol, because both substances can make you lose more fluids and worsen heat exhaustion.

If you have epilepsy or severe heart, kidney, or liver disease, if you are on a fluid-restricted diet, or have a problem with fluid retention, check with your doctor before increasing liquid intake.

IMAGE: A student eats ice cream to beat the heat on a hot summer day in New Delhi, April 17, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

4. Never leave kids, older people or pets in parked cars without adult supervision. The temperature inside a parked car can double within minutes and put your child/pet in danger.

IMAGE: An umbrella to protect themselves from the heat in New Delhi, April 18, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

5. Seek out air-conditioned buildings, draw your curtains, use a fan and take cool showers during the daytime.

Wear lightweight, light-coloured, loose, and porous cotton clothes.

Use protective goggles, umbrella/hat/scarfs, comfortable footwear while going out in the sun.

IMAGE: People bathe in the sea in Mumbai, April 23, 2023, to beat the heat. Photograph: ANI Photo

6. Schedule activities in the coolest part of the day and avoid exercising and being outdoors in the heat or in the open.

7. Look after those most at risk in the heat -- your neighbour living alone, the elderly, children, people with a medical condition and don't forget your pets.

8. If you feel faint or ill, see a doctor immediately.

Dr Divya Gopal is a Consultant, Internal Medicine, Sir H N Reliance Foundation Hospital and Research Centre, Mumbai.

Disclaimer: All content and media herein is written and published online for informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice. It should not be relied on as your only source for advice.

Please always seek the guidance of your doctor or a qualified health professional with any questions you may have regarding your health or a medical condition. Do not ever disregard the advice of a medical professional, or delay in seeking it because of something you have read herein.

If you believe you may have a medical or mental health emergency, please call your doctor, go to the nearest hospital, or call emergency services or emergency helplines immediately. If you choose to rely on any information provided herein, you do so solely at your own risk.

Opinions expressed herein cannot necessarily provide advice to fit the exact specifics of the issues of the person requesting advice.

