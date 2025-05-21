HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Sushmita Celebrates 31 Years Of Winning Miss Universe

Sushmita Celebrates 31 Years Of Winning Miss Universe

By REDIFF STYLE
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
May 21, 2025 17:48 IST

Sushmita Sen has always been a symbol of confident grace and fierce individuality.

When she clinched the Miss India title, she surpassed the general favourite, Aishwarya Rai. 

She later shared that she was nervous about competing against Aishwarya but was encouraged by her mother to enter the pageant. And Sush took that leap of faith.

On May 21, 1994, she reached a milestone by becoming the first Indian woman to be crowned Miss Universe (in the same year, Aishwarya won the Miss World title).

Sush celebrated the 31st anniversary of that joyous victory on Instagram:

Sushmita Sen

IMAGE: The moment that changed the course for thousands of Indian girls... Sushmita Sen, freshly crowned Miss Universe crown, waves at the audience, beaming with joy. All Photographs: Kind courtesy Sushmita Sen/Instagram

 

Sushmita Sen

IMAGE: Sush shares a playful moment from the pageant.

 

Sushmita Sen

IMAGE: She won won over the judges in the final Q and A round of the Miss Universe contest. She was asked: 'What is the essence of being a woman?' Her now-iconic response: 'Just being a woman is God's gift that all of us must appreciate. The origin of a child is a mother and is a woman. She shows a man what loving, caring and sharing is all about. That is the essence of a woman.'

 

Sushmita Sen

IMAGE: Sushmita poses with her young fans.
Long before single motherhood gained wider acceptance in India, she made headlines by choosing to adopt a child.
At just 24, after crossing several legal hurdles, Sush adopted her first daughter, Renee, in 2000.
Five years later, she welcomed her second daughter, Alisah.
In doing so, she redefined what it meant to be a mother in a traditionally conservative society.

 

Sushmita Sen

IMAGE: Sushmita Sen beat 76 contestants from around the world to win the Miss Universe title.

 

Sushmita Sen

IMAGE: Dripping in diamonds and her signature confidence, she made India proud.

 

Sushmita Sen

IMAGE: When pageant royalty meets paparazzi...

 

Sushmita Sen

IMAGE: One more from the archives...

 

Sushmita Sen

IMAGE: The 'shocked' reaction that every pageant winner has...

 

Sushmita Sen

IMAGE: 'Opening up a world of possibilities, highlighting the strength of hope, the power of inclusion, the generosity of love…' Sushmita's journey to becoming the first Indian Miss Universe in 1994 was not just about beauty; it opened aspirational doors to many young girls across India.

 Sushmita Sen

REDIFF STYLE
