The Dish Payal Will Cook For You

The Dish Payal Will Cook For You

By HITESH HARISINGHANI, AFSAR DAYATAR
August 06, 2024 17:39 IST
The actor has decided to enter the food business.
Text/Photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com
Videos: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff.com

Payal Rohatgi

Former Bigg Boss contestant and actor Payal Rohatgi turns entrepreneur with Healthy Hustle Pvt Ltd, a cloud kitchen that promises ghar ka khana.

Payal, who wed wrestler Sangram Singh in 2022, says, "I always wanted to do something that could compliment Sangram's fitness journey and business venture."

Currently, the food is cooked at her home in Versova, north west Mumbai; she intends to expand the business by setting up more cloud kitchen across the city.

"The USP of our food is that it is cooked in cold pressed oil," says Payal, who happily served the food that was made at her home to the media.

Payal Rohatgi

"As of now we are only delivering in Mumbai through our Web site and delivery companies like Zomato and Swiggy. We have also tied up with IRCTC to provide meals at Andheri railway station (also in north west Mumbai)."

Recalling her fondest food memories, she said, "My mom would pack dudhi ka thepla for me when I would go out of the city for my shoots. They last well for a good 10, 12 days so I would cherish it."

Payal confesses that she too loves to spend time in the kitchen. "I love to make dal khichdi; the flavourful combination of dal and rice with a lot of tadka is just my favourite."

 

The actor takes on a few questions: Watch!

What's special about the food Payal kitchen will offer?

 

What's on Payal's menu?

 

When Payal cooks for Sangram...

 

Payal's favourite junk food is...

 

HITESH HARISINGHANI, AFSAR DAYATAR
