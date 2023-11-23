Thanksgiving Recipe: Pumpkin Cheese Tart

Pumpkin Cheese Tart with a sweet walnut pastry and soft cheese filling is far tastier than you realise. It is rich, smooth and very creamy.

Serve it with a dollop of whipped cream or ice cream and watch your kids' faces light up with joy.

Pumpkin Cheese Tart

Recipe courtesy: California Walnuts

Serves: 7-8

Ingredients

For the tart shell

1¼ cup maida or all-purpose flour + extra for dusting

1/3 cup finely chopped walnuts

1/3 cup powdered sugar or jaggery

1/3 cup salted butter, softened

1 large egg

9-inch tart pan with a removable bottom

Nonstick cooking spray or butter

For the filling

1 small fresh 400 gm pumpkin, peeled and pureed (you can also use 400 gm canned pumpkin)

½ cup low-fat cream cheese, softened

½ cup brown sugar or jaggery, packed

2 tsp pumpkin pie spice mix, available online

1 tsp vanilla essence

1 egg plus + 1 egg yolk

½ cup coarsely chopped walnuts

Method

For the tart shell

Stir together the flour, chopped walnuts, powdered sugar or jaggery in a medium bowl.

Stir in the softened butter and the egg.

Stir well with a fork or mix using your hands until it is a soft dough.

Roll it into a ball and wrap it tightly in foil.

Refrigerate for at least an hour or until the dough is easy to handle.

Preheat the oven to 180°C and coat a 9-inch tart pan with a removable bottom with nonstick cooking spray or butter.

Lay the pastry dough on a board lightly dusted with flour.

Roll it into an 11-inch circle.

Transfer into the pan and press onto the bottom and the sides.

Prick with a fork on the bottom and sides to create air vents.

Bake for 20 minutes in the pre-heated oven.

Take out of the oven and cool.

For the filling