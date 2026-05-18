10 Healthy Alternatives To Cheese

Dr Amreen Sheikh, chief dietician at KIMS Hospital, recommends a list of healthy fat alternatives that you can have instead of cheese without compromising on nutrition.

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shraddha Kapoor/Instagram

Cheese is an ingredient that can elevate almost any meal.

We all love a good cheese pull on a mozzarella pizza or a creamy bite of mac and cheese.

Even a slice in a sandwich feels good.

While cheese contains protein, what often goes unnoticed is that consuming it every day can do more harm to your body than good.

Why too much cheese is bad for your health

Daily consumption of cheese can add a lot of saturated fats and sodium to your meals.

Over time, this can affect your heart health, increase cholesterol levels and even cause you to gradually gain weight.

You don't have to completely give up or cut down on cheese. But you can start making healthy switches.

If cheese can be swapped with better healthy fats substitutes, it will give you the same richness and satisfaction while also being good for your long-term health.

Here are 10 healthy fats you can replace your favourite cheese with:

1. Ghee

Ghee is a staple ingredient in Indian household and can easily replace your craving for cheese.

It has fat-soluble vitamins like A, D and E that helps your body digest food and absorb nutrients more efficiently.

You can consume about one to two teaspoons of ghee every day by adding it in dal, vegetables or on rotis.

2. Avocado

Avocado acts as a good substitute for cheese.

It contains monounsaturated fats that are healthy for the heart.

You can easily indulge in half an avocado everyday as a creamy spread or as a topping on your meal.

It can be added to your salads and also be blended into a dip.

3. Nuts

Almonds, walnuts and cashews have a mix of healthy fats, protein and key nutrients.

Walnuts contain Omega-3 which is good for your heart and brain.

It can be eaten everyday as a snack and can also be added as a topping on your meal.

4. Seeds

Seeds are nutritious because they contain Omega-3 fats, fibre and antioxidants that help your body digest food.

You can mix about one to two teaspoons of seeds into your oats, curd or smoothies every day.

5. Olive oil

Olive oil is a healthy substitute with a rich texture and is good for your heart.

It can be used for cooking and can also be added in salad dressing.

6. Peanut butter

Homemade peanut butter does not have fats or added sugar.

It gives you enough protein and good fats that make your meal satisfying.

You may eat one spoonful of natural peanut butter on toast or with bananas every day.

7. Coconut

Coconut is also a great source of energy and it goes well with Indian cuisine.

Grated coconut and coconut milk can be used in gravies alongside cooked vegetables.

You may also add a small amount of coconut oil to season or saute veggies.

8. Greek yogurt

A great substitute for people who like textures, Greek yoghurt contains fats, proteins and probiotics that promote gut wellness.

A bowl of Greek yoghurt makes for a good snack. You can also use it as a base for dips.

9. Dark chocolate

Considered as a healthy alternative to regular chocolate, dark chocolate contains antioxidants that helps control your sweet cravings.

You can easily eat about 20 to 30 grams of dark chocolate a day.

10. Tahini

A paste made from sesame seeds, tahini includes vital minerals and calcium.

It adds a healthy texture to food and works well in sauces and dips.

Use one tablespoon of sesame paste for each serving size (one meal).

How to consume healthy fats

A lot of people misinterpret nutrition and end up overconsuming foods labelled as healthy fats.

Healthy fats are important but it is also important that you portion your meals.

Knowing when to stop goes a long way in improving your health.

The goal is to choose wisely, find a balance and not to restrict yourself.

Disclaimer: All content and media herein is written and published online for informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice. It should not be relied on as your only source for advice.

Please always seek the guidance of your doctor or a qualified health professional with any questions you may have regarding your health or a medical condition. Do not ever disregard the advice of a medical professional, or delay in seeking it because of something you have read herein.

If you believe you may have a medical or mental health emergency, please call your doctor, go to the nearest hospital, or call emergency services or emergency helplines immediately. If you choose to rely on any information provided herein, you do so solely at your own risk.

Opinions expressed herein cannot necessarily provide advice to fit the exact specifics of the issues of the person requesting advice.